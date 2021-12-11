Replacement named for Benton County justice of the peace

BENTONVILLE -- Larry Patrick of Rogers has been appointed to the District 1 spot on the Benton County Quorum Court by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Patrick replaces Mike McKenzie of Rogers, who announced his resignation in September. He and his wife bought a home in Bentonville outside his district. McKenzie had been on the Quorum Court for six years.

Patrick, 77, will fill the remainder of McKenzie's two-year term. McKenzie ran unopposed in 2020.

District 1 covers the county's east side including Beaver Lake. Patrick lives in the Prairie Creek area.

Being a justice of the peace won't be new to Patrick. He served on the Quorum Court from 1999-2002 representing then-District 13, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

The Quorum Court is like a city council and justices of the peace must be efficient in financial situations and be good stewards with money, Patrick said.

He was the deputy director for the state Economic Development Commission from 1977 to 1990 and was director of economic development for Walmart Real Estate from 1996 to 2009, he said.

The plan is to swear in Patrick, then seat him at the Quorum Court meeting Thursday, County Judge Barry Moehring said.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $157 for Finance Committee meetings, $251 for Committee of the Whole meetings and $251 per Quorum Court meeting. Pay will be $267 per meeting starting next year.