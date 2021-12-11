Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Heirloom Kitten in the first

BEST BET Shacks Way in the third

LONG SHOT Victory March in the fourth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 16-37 (43.2%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

HEIRLOOM KITTEN**** has been a beaten favorite in his last two, but the two-time winner this season is taking a significant drop in class and figures the one to catch. COACH ADAMS has put two strong races together for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. He also has speed and he's a three-time winner at Oaklawn. TIZ SHOWBIZ won all three of his races at Remington when running for a claiming price, and the late-running veteran is going after his 20th career victory.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Heirloom Kitten;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

4 Coach Adams;Gonzalez;Hollendorfer;3-1

3 Tiz Showbiz;Vazquez;Broberg;4-1

6 Ike;Cabrera;Moquett;5-1

5 Istillgotit;Tohill;Puhl;10-1

1 Love Nest;Court;Cash;6-1

2 Shake It;Wales;Jackson;20-1

7 Baquero Flies;Hiraldo;Lukas;12-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HIDDEN RULER** finished no worse than second in his last six races, and he has a good local record and is training well after a freshening. BEVERLY PARK had an eight-race winning streak snapped when beaten a neck over wet footing at Churchill, and he is a logical wire-to-wire threat. ONE FOR RICHIE has won five of nine races over this track, and he is another with competitive Beyer figures and returning fresh.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Hidden Ruler;Cohen;Martin;3-1

3 Beverly Park;Cabrera;Cash;2-1

2 One for Richie;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

1 Alex's Strike;Vazquez;Diodoro;5-1

6 California Swing;Contreras;Compton;15-1

4 Skyscanner;Geroux;Shorter;12-1

5 Sacred Oath;Bailey;McKnight;10-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

SHACKS WAY*** has not raced since dominating maiden sprinters by 5 widening lengths last January at Oaklawn, and he is working strongly for new and winning trainer Robertino Diodoro. LATIN CASINO owns the field's fastest Beyer figure, and he is dropping into a conditioned-claiming race for the first time. KOSHER COWBOY has finished in the money in three consecutive races, and the Hawthorne shipper may be the speed of the speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Shacks Way;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

6 Latin Casino;Santana;Hollendorfer;3-1

1 Kosher Cowboy;Canchari;DiVito;7-2

4 Opus Equus;Geroux;Deville;9-2

2 Fallen Empire;Cabrera;Matthews;8-1

9 Little Mark;Torres;Milligan;15-1

3 Special Pryce;Gonzalez;Swearingen;12-1

5 The Feature;Arrieta;Williamson;8-1

8 Major Chance;Quinonez;Fires;20-1

4 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

VICTORY MARCH** is an unraced colt with a speedy pedigree, and he has recorded three months of strong workouts for a stable that excels with young horses. CONSTITUTIONAL LAW has forced or set the pace in three consecutive route races, and new and red-hot trainer Chris Hartman is cutting him back to a sprint distance. WHEELS showed little in his only previous race last winter, but he sports swift breezes back to the summer at Louisiana Downs. He may be poised for a big effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Victory March;Cabrera;Calhoun;8-1

2 Constitutional Law;Arrieta;Hartman;9-2

3 Wheels;Cohen;Broberg;15-1

1 Go West;Vazquez;Calhoun;5-1

5 League of Legends;Court;Fires;8-1

9 Emperador;Contreras;Hiles;4-1

7 Late Nite Radio;Santana;Moquett;8-1

4 Amazing Rocket;Jordan;Cash;6-1

8 Stratofortress;Franco;Hollendorfer;7-2

5 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MUCH BETTER** has won two of four races this season, and he may have found a field he can lead from gate to wire. LONG TERM THINKING was claimed and is adding blinkers on the heels of a second-place finish at Churchill. He has never been worse than second in four races at Oaklawn. SHOTSKI has done his best running around one turn, and he has trained smartly since arriving from New York.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Much Better;Cabrera;Asmussen;3-1

6 Long Term Thinking;Vazquez;Diodoro;4-1

3 Shotski;Franco;Broberg;10-1

4 Substantial;Hiraldo;Moysey;5-1

7 Johnny Unleashed;Geroux;Foster;5-2

5 Lamartine;Santana;Cano;10-1

1 Full Authority;Contreras;Compton;6-1

8 Sturgill;Wales;Haran;15-1

6 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

ONE TEN STADIUM*** broke last and never changed leads in the stretch in a deceptively good runner-up finish when making his debut. He switches to a leading rider and lands in a state-bred race. RAZO rallied to second behind a heavily favored winner in his debut at Hawthorne, and he is switching from an apprentice to a veteran rider. STREET COMMANDER trained well before a turf-sprint debut at Keeneland. His subsequent breezes are encouraging and big improvement is expected.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 One Ten Stadium;Cabrera;Moquett;5-2

9 Razo;Quinonez;Rosin;7-2

10 Street Commander;Garcia;Cates;15-1

12 Allo Enry;Geroux;Deville;9-2

1 Where's Randy;Torres;Morse;10-1

8 Peace Dog;Canchari;Witt;10-1

11 Whelen Springs;Santana;Ortiz;5-1

3 Max's Heart;Tohill;Smith;20-1

14 Mo Choctaw;Vazquez;Prather;10-1

13 Sobriety;Torres;Milligan;15-1

5 All in Good Time;Hiraldo;Martin;20-1

2 Pacific Harbor;Coetzee;Hornsby;20-1

7 Moonshine Vision;Bailey;Fires;20-1

4 Full Buck Moon;Jordan;Loy;30-1

7 Purse $102,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SPA CITY** has crossed the wire first in three of his past four races, including a stake win last month at Indiana. MY SIXTH SENSE has been earning competitive Beyer figures this season in Kentucky, and the two-time local winner is the speed drawn closest to the rail. SONNEMAN lost a late lead in a tough-luck second-place finish at Churchill, and he is graded stake-placed around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Spa City;Franco;Amoss;9-2

2 My Sixth Sense;Garcia;Hobby;3-1

3 Sonneman;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

1 Guest Suite;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

4 Fact Finding;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

7 Cash Logistics;Geroux;Londono;5-1

5 Beaver Hat;Contreras;Williamson;12-1

8 Purse $35,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

FAN CLUB*** recorded a pair of second-place route finishes at Monmouth, and the Brad Cox trainee has earned the fastest Beyer figures. He is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. SAQEEL has three in-the-money finishes, while competing in maiden allowance races, and his route experience may provide an edge. ROULETTE exits a second-place sprint finish at Churchill, and blinkers on is a high percentage move for this stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Fan Club;Geroux;Cox;3-1

8 Saqeel;Arrieta;Contreras;5-1

1 Roulette;Vazquez;Garcia;6-1

2 Namesake;Santana;Moquett;8-1

4 River Redemption;Garcia;Zito;12-1

3 Brody Boucher;Gonzalez;Jacquot;12-1

6 Salado;Cabrera;Sharp;8-1

7 My Favorite Uncle;Contreras;Asmussen;7-2

9 Holiday Ticket;Cohen;McPeek;6-1

10 Captain Fantastic;Franco;Garcia;10-1

9 The Poinsettia. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

LAST SAMURAI** was beaten only a neck in a recent Grade III at Parx, and the race has produced four next-out winners. Moreover, he is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of speed. FLASH OF MISCHIEF is a multiple stake winner in 2021, and he possesses good early speed and loves to win races. SUPER STOCK returns to Oaklawn eight months after winning the Arkansas Derby. He also won the Ellis Park Derby this summer, and a slow renewal of the Zia Park Derby in his most recent race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Last Samurai;Court;Stewart;5-1

3 Flash of Mischief;Vazquez;Broberg;5-2

4 Super Stock;Contreras;Asmussen;9-5

2 Defeater;Santana;Amoss;3-1

7 Ram;Arrieta;Lukas;12-1

5 Myopic;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1

6 Simovitch;Geroux;Maker;8-1

10 Purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

PHANTOM DANCE** had a three-race winning streak snapped when beaten a neck at a similar condition at Del Mar. He possesses tactical speed and picks up a top rider in Florent Geroux. PALACE COUP set an honest pace and kept on rolling impressively defeating starter allowance rivals at Churchill, and the likely pacesetter has won three of six races at the distance. QUARTERBACK DAK is taking a slight drop following a competitive third-place finish at Keeneland. He has speed and drew a favorable post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Phantom Dance;Geroux;D'Amato;4-1

3 Palace Coup;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

1 Quarterback Dak;Garcia;Cates;10-1

5 Luck of the Draw;Vazquez;Diodoro;10-1

6 Go for Sherrie;Hiraldo;Manley;12-1

8 Mr. Tip;Santana;Maker;6-1

4 Continental Coins;Cabrera;Calhoun;5-1

2 Ottothelegend;Contreras;Asmussen;5-1

10 Amongst Friends;Franco;Matthews;8-1

11 Gigging;Jordan;Cash 8-1

12 Miacomet;Arrieta;Lukas;15-1

7 Don'tshowweakness;Torres;Contreras;10-1