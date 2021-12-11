BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 85, McDONALD COUNTY, MO. 56 Antoine Palmer led a quartet of players in double figures for Arkadelphia (7-1) during its easy victory at the Battle at the Ridge in Pea Ridge. Ryan Harris chipped in with 19 points, Isaiah Salinas scored 17 points and Courtlon Crow ended with 11 points for the Badgers. James Elgas also set a single-game, school assist record with 16.

BOONEVILLE 42, CEDARVILLE 39 Colter Fisher scored 13 points in a tight contest for Booneville (7-1, 1-0 3A-4). Evan Escobedo and Christopher Johnson each had 10 points apiece for the Bearcats, who got off on the right track in their first conference game. Lane Hightower ended with 15 and Cody Dickens chimed in with 11 points for Cedarville (4-3, 0-1).

CLARKSVILLE 54, EARLE 48 Owen Ashlock's 25 points spurred Clarksville (5-6), which had lost five of its previous six games. Cody Qualls scored 18 points and Tobin Bush had nine points for the Panthers.

DUMAS 44, LAKE VILLAGE 41 Mike Reddick compiled 24 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds for Dumas (7-0, 1-0 3A-8) in its league opener. Tommy Reddick added nine points for the Bobcats.

FARMINGTON 85, HUNTSVILLE 74 Layne Taylor broke the school single-game scoring record with 61 as Farmington (9-0) won its second game at its Cardinal Classic and stayed undefeated.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 51, MENA 29 Colby Lambert turned in 16 points and Michael Moore followed with 11 points in a runaway victory for Fountain Lake (7-1, 1-0 4A-7). Landin Kizer and Juan Diggs both had nine points for the Cobras, who lead 24-17 at halftime.

WALDRON 55, PARIS 45 Jayden McConnell had 18 points and seven rebounds for Waldron (9-3, 1-1 3A-4) in a 10-point win. Trenton Hunt scored 12 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS

ALMA 71, WEST RUSK, TEXAS 29 Presli Taylor made a school-record eight three-pointers and turned in 27 points as Alma (4-4) coasted during the Lady Guard Invitational at Bullard, Texas. The Lady Airedales also hit 12 three-pointers total to tie a program mark that was set during the 1998-99 season. Lanie Moore and Jordan Gramlich both had eight points for Alma as well.

BENTON 62, VALLEY SPRINGS 32 Alyssa Houston finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds as Benton (6-1) took care of Valley Springs (9-5) in the Benton Classic. Wesleigh Ferguson had 17 points and 5 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, while Madison McIntire added 12 points. Benton led 32-22 at halftime and held the Lady Tigers to 10 points in the second half.

BOONEVILLE 57, CEDARVILLE 21 Leigh Swint scored 13 points as Booneville (8-0, 1-0 3A-4) remained perfect. Alexis Franklin added 11 points for the Lady Bearcats. Caroline Morrow had eight points for Cedarville (2-7, 0-1).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 71, LISA ACADEMY WEST 18 Jaydyn West had a team-high 16 points as Central Arkansas Christian (5-5, 2-0 3A-6) evened its overall record. Riley Bryant scored 15 points while both Ava Knoedly and Livian Burton ended with 12 points for the Lady Mustangs.

ENGLAND 66, BARTON 21 England (5-4, 2-0 2A-6) used a 29-2 first-quarter to pull away early from Barton. Jayla Arnold and Jordan Blake each scored 14 points for the Lady Lions. Ariel Penister had 11 points and Allison Mackey chipped in with 10 points. For the Lady Bears, Bri Vaughn scored 15 points.

SALEM 51, HIGHLAND 42 Chelsea Hamilton collected 16 points to help Salem (8-0) win at the Izard County Invitational and keep its spotless record intact. Marleigh Sellars added 14 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

THURSDAY'S LATE ROUNDUP

BOYS

TUCKERMAN 62, CEDAR RIDGE 43 Waylon Tackett had 23 points and four rebounds to send Tuckerman (6-5, 1-1 2A-2) to its first conference win of the year. Carson Miller added 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, while David Platt finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds for the Bulldogs.