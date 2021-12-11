Sooner than later





TULSA -- The last two times the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma basketball teams played neutral-site games, the Razorbacks traveled a combined 5,937 miles.

Arkansas is playing Oklahoma at a neutral site again today, but it's only a 116-mile trip for the Razorbacks from Fayetteville.

The No. 12 Razorbacks (9-0) and Sooners (7-2) play at 12:30 p.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

In the previous two neutral-site meetings, Arkansas won 86-84 at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu on Dec. 28, 1994, and won 92-83 at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 23, 2017.

Arkansas traveled 3,922 miles to Honolulu and 2,015 to Portland.

"We get an opportunity to go play Oklahoma in their home state, but it looks to me on the map, it's about an hour and 45 [minutes] from their campus, and about an hour and 45 from our campus," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "So we'll see which crowd is larger -- theirs or ours. It'll be interesting."

The teams were scheduled to meet in Tulsa last season, but the game was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 30, Oklahoma and Texas officially accepted an invitation to join the SEC and begin competition no later than the 2024-25 school year, so at some point the Razorbacks and Sooners will be conference rivals.

"It only can help us, man," Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser said of playing the Razorbacks on an annual basis. "They're really good."

The Sooners have won their last eight games against SEC teams, including a 74-67 victory over Florida at home on Dec. 1.

Oklahoma also is playing at Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 29 -- the same day West Virginia plays at Arkansas.

"But our whole thought is Arkansas right now," said Moser, in his first season at Oklahoma after 10 seasons at Loyola-Chicago. "Just got a ton of respect for them and knowing they're a very, very good team."

Today's game was the idea of Lon Kruger, Oklahoma's coach the previous 10 seasons. When Kruger coached in the NBA with Atlanta, Musselman was one of his assistants.

"Anybody that knows Coach Kruger, he's the nicest man in the world," Musselman said on his radio show. "You cannot say no to him, but he's also like a tiger. He's a fierce competitor."

Musselman said after Kruger called and asked about a neutral-site game, Arkansas Athletic Hunter Yurackek was excited about playing Oklahoma and the schools' administrations worked out the details to make it happen.

Moser inherited the game, but he's in favor of playing Arkansas.

"To play these kind of teams in this kind of venue, it's what you want," said Moser, who was also the head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 2000-03. "I anticipate it being a high energy atmosphere. I think both fan bases are very passionate."

Arkansas is looking for its first 10-0 start since the 1993-94 national championship team.

"I'm ready for sure," Razorbacks sophomore guard Davonte Davis said of taking on the Sooners. "I know the rest of the guys are ready, so I hope Oklahoma is ready, because we're coming to Tulsa planning to get a win."

The Sooners are led by 6-10 senior Tanner Groves, who is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds and has hit 14 of 33 (42.4%) three-pointers.

Groves is a transfer from Eastern Washington, where last season he was the Big Sky Player of the Year and averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds.

When Kansas beat Eastern Washington 93-84 last season in a first-round NCAA Tournament game, Groves had 35 points. He hit 11 of 18 shots, including 5 of 11 three-pointers, and 8 of 9 free throws.

"Groves is a really good player," Musselman said. "He's a big focal point of what they try to do from an offensive standpoint because he can space it out. He can pass the ball, and he's good inside.

"Groves is a hard matchup every night for whoever goes against him."

Connor Vanover, the Razorbacks' 7-3 junior, figures to guard Groves to start the game.

"We were at film the other day and Connor said, 'I got him!' " Davis said. "So we all believe in Connor for sure.

"Coach Muss said as long as he doesn't do anything to hurt us, Connor might play 40 minutes."

Oklahoma senior point guard Jordan Goldwire, a transfer from Duke, is averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 assists. He was on the ACC's all-defensive team last season.

Umoja Gibson, a 6-1 senior who transferred from North Texas, is averaging 11.3 points for the Sooners and has hit a team-high 19 of 57 three-pointers. "

"Gibson can really stroke the ball," Musselman said.

Arkansas has seven players averaging at least 7.1 points, with senior guard JD Notae averaging a team-high 18.7 and senior forward Au'Diese Toney 13.1.

"I see a lot of different pieces," Moser said. "They've got length, they've got athleticism, they've got shooters, they've got quick point guards.

"I just see a lot of weapons. They come at you."

The Razorbacks have a 10.0 rebounding-margin advantage and are plus 4.4 on turnovers.

"They're going to press you, they're going to run and jump you, they're going to go for turnovers constantly," Moser said. "They turn turnovers into baskets as good as anyone. They're relentless on the glass.

"So you've got to take care of the ball and you've got to rebound."

Arkansas 6-10 sophomore Jaylin Williams is averaging a team-high 4.0 assists along with 7.1 points and 8.7 rebounds.

"Elite passer," Moser said. "He's got a good pace to his game. He doesn't get sped up."

Moser recalled that Rick Majerus, a long-time college coach, used to call some big men "panicked passers" because they lacked ball-handling skills.

"Jaylin Williams is not a panicked passer," Moser said. "Jaylin Williams takes his time, he finds cutters ... he's skilled. He's big. He gets his athleticism in the game."





Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman looks on from the sideline during the NCAA basketball game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 25th, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)







Oklahoma coach Porter Moser shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Butler on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)







Former Oklahoma Coach Lon Kruger had Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman as one of his assistants with the Atlanta Hawks, thus creating the impetus for today’s game between the Sooners and the No. 12 Razorbacks. “Anybody that knows Coach Kruger, he’s the nicest man in the world,” Musselman said on his radio show earlier this week. “You cannot say no to him, but he’s also like a tiger. He’s a fierce competitor.” (AP file photo)





