Storm collapses Amazon site roof

Emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding late Friday to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse whose roof collapsed during storms.

Illinois State Police and disaster officials were coordinating with officials in Edwardsville, about 25 miles east of St. Louis, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted that he was monitoring the situation. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but the Collinsville, Ill., Emergency Management Agency called it a "mass casualty incident" in a Facebook post.

Up to 100 people were believed to be in the building working the night shift at the time of the collapse, an official told KTVI-TV.

It wasn't clear Friday night if the damage to the warehouse was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado, however a large twister was reported in the area at the time the building was damaged.

The National Weather Service office near St. Louis issued reports of "radar-confirmed tornadoes" in the Edwardsville area.

Also, workers at the weather service office in Weldon Spring, Mo., took shelter as another tornado struck in that area. That twister was suspected of destroying several homes in New Melle and Defiance, Mo., leaving at least three people injured, one of them reportedly hospitalized with serious injuries.

In St. Charles County, Mo., one person died and two others were injured when buildings collapsed near Defiance.

Tornadoes were also reported in Illinois and Arkansas. The storm system also caused damage in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Several buildings collapsed in the southern Kentucky community of Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police.

Burgess said there were no reported deaths. She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory for a while in Mayfield.

Information for this article was contributed by John Raby and Jeff McMurray of The Associated Press.

The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, IIl. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)



