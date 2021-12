1. Located above.

2. Extra hours that someone works at their job.

3. To fail to notice or do something.

4. To succeed in dealing with or controlling a problem.

5. To pass another vehicle.

6. Cloudy.

7. To fill a space to capacity and spread beyond its limits.

8. The British call this a "flyover."

9. To fill to excess.

ANSWERS:

1. Overhead

2. Overtime

3. Overlook

4. Overcome

5. Overtake

6. Overcast

7. Overflow

8. Overpass

9. Overload