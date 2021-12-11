Temporary bridge makes way for new Wolf Creek Bridge construction in Decatur

DECATUR -- It has been three years in the making, but the Arkansas Department of Transportation has finally started construction on a temporary roadway and bridge on Arkansas 59 near Crystal Lake in Decatur to divert traffic around the Wolf Creek Bridge while it is demolished and replaced.

Contractors dug out Wolf Creek in preparation for a 48-foot corrugated steel culvert pipe. They buried nine of these pipes, three wide and three long, temporarily diverting the flow of the creek and opening up the flow of water should a heavy rain raise the lake to flood stage. Once the culvert pipes are buried, the temporary bridge and roadway will be constructed and traffic diverted.

The old Wolf Creek bridge will be completely demolished and a wider two-lane bridge put in its place. Once the replacement bridge is complete, traffic on Arkansas 59 will be returned to the original highway and the temporary bridge and roadway will be taken out.

The Arkansas Department of Transposition expects the Wolf Creek project to be complete sometime in early 2022, barring any unforeseen weather events.

Safety issues on this bridge and the Decatur Branch bridge on the south side of town near the Ramirez Auto and Bus Sales lot had been raised by Mayor Bob Tharp and the Decatur City Council after they received complaints about both structures from citizens of Decatur. At least three fatality accidents have occurred on or near the Wolf Creek Bridge over the last 10 years.

Over the past year, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has patched the roadway and guardrails on the Wolf Creek bridge after an accident took out part of the northbound lane's guard rail. It also cleared away trees and growth which obstructed drivers' view as they approached the bridge from the north.