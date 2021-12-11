Three Arkansans lose lives on roads

Three Arkansans died in wrecks this week -- two on Arkansas roads Wednesday and one in northern Texas on Monday, according to preliminary reports.

Kristy K. Shrum, 43, of Danville, was driving a 2003 Jeep Laredo east on Arkansas 80 just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Due to the steep embankment, the Jeep rolled several times, according to the report.

Shrum was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Northwest Arkansas, Jordan Baggett, 34, of Fayetteville, was crossing north Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by two vehicles, causing fatal injuries.

The first vehicle, a 2021 Honda going north, hit Baggett as he crossed the street outside a crosswalk, causing him to land in the southbound lane, where a 2013 Ford ran over him. Baggett later succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of both Arkansas crashes as clear and dry.

In north Texas, Bradon Prewitt, 21, of Texarkana, was fatally injured at 7:10 a.m. Monday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Prewitt was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra south on U.S. 59 about 4 miles south of Linden, Texas, when he struck a trailer that was being towed by a 2018 International Truck.

The vehicle had stopped for a school bus in the outside lane of U.S. 59, according to the report.

The International was driven by Alton Marshall, 31, of Magnolia.

The crash is under investigation.

Information for this article was contributed by the Texarkana Gazette.