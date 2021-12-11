Truck crash kills 55 migrants in Mexico; at least 52 injured

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico -- Rescue workers arriving at a road accident in southern Mexico found a horrific scene: A tractor-trailer jammed with as many as 200 migrants crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge, killing 55 and injuring dozens.

In addition to the 55 killed Thursday evening, at least 52 were injured. It was one of the deadliest days for migrants in Mexico since the 2010 massacre of 72 people by the Zetas drug cartel in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

Volunteer rescuers removed the dead from the scene of the accident, while the living scrambled to get out of the twisted debris of the collapsed trailer.

While the Mexican government is trying to appease the United States by stopping caravans of walking migrants and allowing the reinstatement of the Remain in Mexico policy, it has been unable to stanch the flood of migrants stuffed by the hundreds into trucks operated by smugglers who charge thousands of dollars to take them to the U.S. border -- trips that all too often lead them only to their deaths.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said such cases are painful.

"We have been insisting that the causes that originate these unfortunate events must be addressed," he said at his morning news conference.

Lopez Obrador said he has been insisting to President Joe Biden that the immigration situation is urgent but the U.S. government is moving slowly.

The most severely injured from the accident were carried to plastic sheets on the road. Those who could walk were led, stunned, to the same sheets. Ambulances, cars and pickups were pressed into ferrying the injured to hospitals.

Later, the dead were covered in white sheets side by side on the highway.

Rescue workers said other migrants who had been on the truck when it crashed fled for fear of being detained by immigration agents. One paramedic said some of those who hurried into surrounding neighborhoods were bloodied or bruised but still limped away in their desperation to escape.

About 200 migrants may have been packed into the truck, said Guatemala's top human rights official, Jordan Rodas. That number is not unusual for migrant smuggling operations in Mexico, and the weight of the load -- combined with speed and a nearby curve -- may have been enough to throw the truck off balance, authorities said.

Luis Manuel Moreno, head of the Chiapas state civil defense office, said about 21 people were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals. The federal attorney general's office said three were critically injured in the crash, which happened on a highway leading from the Guatemalan border toward the Chiapas state capital.

Sitting beside the overturned trailer, Celso Pacheco of Guatemala said the truck felt like it was speeding and then seemed out of control.

Most aboard were from Guatemala and Honduras, he said, estimating eight to 10 young children among them. He said he was trying to reach the United States but now expects to be deported to Guatemala. Authorities said migrants from Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Mexico were also aboard.