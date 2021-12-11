Two more students at WHHS arrested

Two more White Hall High School students were arrested concerning content posted on social media platforms, the White Hall School District announced Friday afternoon.

The district did not divulge the details of the offense. White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro said he was out of state on Friday and wouldn't have further details on the arrests until Monday.

The arrests are the fourth and fifth of White Hall students in the past two days. Shapiro said three students Thursday were arrested after state and federal law enforcement officials notified his department of social media threats posted on the app Yik Yak.

Those threats "possibly" involved the school, Shapiro said at the time.

"The White Hall School District is fully cooperating with the White Hall Police Department, the Arkansas State Police and the FBI," the district wrote in Friday's statement. "The two students will not currently return to their campus. The White Hall School District will do everything necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

"This is an on-going investigation; parents we encourage you to monitor your children(s) phones and caution them on posting inappropriate content," the district added.

The district deferred all questions to White Hall and state police, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, citing a student privacy matter. State police spokesperson Bill Sadler did not offer details into the case, saying the agency is not the lead in the investigation.