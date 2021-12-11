Will return next year, center says

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg announced on Friday he would be returning for his senior season rather than declaring early for the NFL Draft.

The decision adds another key piece to the projected 2022 offensive line for the Razorbacks, who will be losing key super seniors Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary.

Stromberg, a junior who earned second-team All-SEC honors by The Associated Press earlier this week, was thought of as a potential early declarer but he wasn't ready to make the move.

"I had a couple of meetings with Coach [Sam] Pittman after Missouri," Stromberg said. "We talked about my [NFL Draft] grade and I didn't really like my grade at the time."

Stromberg, a 6-4, 310-pounder from Tulsa Union, thinks another year of seasoning with Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy should help his stock.

"With Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy, I think it's a no-brainer to come back and go up from there," Stromberg said.

Senior right tackle Dalton Wagner has said he plans to return as a bonus-year senior, despite recently signing a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment that would give him the possibility of joining the organization's training program.

Should Stromberg and Wagner stay with their decisions, the Razorbacks would have four returning starters on the front line. Left guard Brady Latham and right guard Beaux Limmer are both finishing up their redshirt sophomore seasons at the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

No Burks

The most prominent missing Razorback in Friday's first of 15 bowl practices was wide receiver Treylon Burks, who announced this week he would forego his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

"Obviously we know he made the best decision for himself and his family," senior receiver Tyson Morris said. "

As for practice on Friday, Morris said, "Nothing different. Everybody is still playing football. It's what we do. It's what we've been doing since way back in the day.

"So it's not the end of life. It's just congratulate our brother for making it and following his dreams and continue to work."

Practice items

Offensive tackle Jalen St. John, who had been out a while to attend to a wrist injury, was back at work on Friday wearing a green no-contact jersey.

Defensive tackle Andy Boykin was not spotted in the workout, which was mostly inside Walker Pavilion, though some position groups popped outside onto the practice fields.

The Razorbacks pass catchers got in some full-speed work inside the pavilion, with tight ends matching up against linebackers and wideouts facing defensive backs. Tight ends Trey Knox and Nathan Bax both made outstanding catches during the work.

Arkansas commitments at practice included receiver Isaiah Sategna and linebacker Mani Powell from Fayetteville High and defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth of Greenland.

Pittman votes

Coach Sam Pittman was on the list of 15 coaches who got recognition in Associated Press Coach of the Year voting won by Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and released on Friday.

Pittman received two points from the panel of 53 AP voters who submitted their top three choices. Pittman was one of three SEC coaches who received votes, along with Georgia's Kirby Smart and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Smart, who led Georgia to a 12-0 regular season before falling 41-24 to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, finished fifth in the balloting with 13 points and 1 first place vote, behind Harbaugh with 103 points (22 first-place votes), Cincinnati's Luke Fickell with 88 (16), Baylor's Dave Aranda with 47 (5), and Michigan State's Mel Tucker with 22 (4).

Former Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson was sixth in the voting with 11 points, including 3 first-place votes, followed by Saban (9 points), Wake Forest's Dave Clawson (6) and Texas-San Antonio's Jeff Traylor (6), Pitt's Pat Narduzzi (4) and Utah's Kyle Whittingham (4) and then Pittman in 12th place.

Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier, East Carolina's Mike Houston and BYU's Kalani Sitake received one third-place vote apiece.

Silver certificate

Arkansas deep snapper Jordan Silver has received an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., next month.

The senior from Branson posted a picture of a Senior Bowl invitation package on social media on Friday and wrote, "Honored to be invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl to showcase my talents and skills to NFL scouts and GMs. Would not be possible without the people surrounding me and pushing me on. All praises to God."

Silver is the second known Razorback to receive a Senior Bowl invitation, following defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

Cornerback Montaric Brown has received an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl and linebacker Grant Morgan has been invited to the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl.

Bauer selected

Junior punter Reid Bauer has been named one of three finalists for the Mortell Award, which has been given annually since 2015 to college football's best holder. The other finalists are Clemson's Will Swinney and Michigan's Brad Robbins.

Bauer, a 5-11, 200-pounder from Magnolia, Texas, has spotted the ball all season for place kicker Cam Little, who has made 19 of 23 field goals and 43 of 43 points after touchdowns. Toward the end of the season, Bauer got in on some special teams magic, as he ran a fake field goal 23 yards to set up a chip shot Little field goal at LSU and he threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Blake Kern on another fake field goal at Alabama.

Bauer is also averaging 40 yards per punt and has the ninth-best grade among FBS punters at 85.0 as determined by Pro Football Focus.

Clifford returning

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford announced on Friday he will be returning for a sixth season in 2022.

Clifford and the Nittany Lions (7-5) will face Arkansas on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl. The native of Cincinnati, who will turn 24 in July, will get the chance to play alongside his younger brother Liam, a freshman wide receiver, for another year.

Clifford, a 6-2, 219-pounder, completed 247 of 396 passes (62.4%) for 2,912 yards, with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.