Active cases at 2-month high





The number of active cases of covid-19 in the state is the highest it has been in about two months, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Saturday.





Active cases rose by 92 to 8,485, the highest it has been since Oct. 3, when the Health Department reported 8,535 active cases. The number of total cases increased by 747 Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 538,208.

Of the active cases reported Saturday by the Health Department, 15 were from correctional facilities, while 8,470 were from community spread.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 is also continuing to rise, according to the Health Department.

There were an additional four people hospitalized with covid-19 Saturday raising the current total to 475. An additional 10 people were put on ventilators raising that total to 108. The number of people in intensive care also rose by five to 213 Saturday.

So far 28,840 people have been hospitalized with covid-19, and 3,039 have been put on ventilators with the virus, according to the Department of Health.





An additional nine people died from covid-19 Saturday, raising the death total to 8,840.

An additional 13,616 doses of covid-19 vaccines were given, the Health Department reported Saturday, raising the total to about 3.5 million doses given.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson took the vaccination numbers as a positive sign in a tweet Saturday. Despite the Health Department reporting the highest active case total since Oct. 3, Hutchinson said things are looking up.

"Vaccinations continue to stay high with more than 13,000 doses in the last day," Hutchinson tweeted. "This paired with a low amount of active cases reported reflects the positive work everyone has done to fight the virus."

The Health Department reported an additional 369 people were partially immunized, raising the total to 335,881. A further 3,359 were fully immunized, increasing the total to about 1.5 million.

Washington and Benton counties saw the most additional cases Saturday with 59, followed by Pulaski County with 58.











