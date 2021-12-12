Arkansas' new daily covid count, active cases plunge; hospitalizations hit 8-week high

The Arkansas Department of Health reported the smallest number of new covid-19 cases on a Sunday since June, and the biggest one-day decline in active cases this month.

However, hospitalizations rose to 486, their highest level since Oct. 15.

"These are weekend numbers so it is hard to determine a trend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Sunday afternoon. "Active cases dropped, and another 5,000 doses of the vaccine were given out yesterday."

Another 218 new cases were added Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases in Arkansas since March 2020 to 538,426. Of those, 521,329 are considered recovered.

Active cases dropped by at least 400 to 8,085.

The number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 5,414.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 rose by 11 to 486 on Sunday, the fourth consecutive daily increase in covid hospitalizations. The number of coronavirus patients who were on ventilators remained at 108.

