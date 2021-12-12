Best-sellers

Fiction

1. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE by Diana Gabaldon. The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser's Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.

2. THE BECOMING by Nora Roberts. The second book in the Dragon Heart Legacy series. Breen returns to Talamh as her grandfather Odran plots destruction.

3. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

3. FEAR NO EVIL by James Patterson. The 29th book in the Alex Cross series. Cross fights the mastermind who has stalked him for years.

4. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

5. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

6. THE CHRISTMAS PROMISE by Richard Paul Evans. Richelle writes a book about her estranged and deceased twin sister Michelle titled "The Prodigal Daughter."

7. FLYING ANGELS by Danielle Steel. Six women join the Medical Air Evacuation Transport Squadron during World War II.

8. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

9. MERCY by David Baldacci. The fourth book in the Atlee Pine series. Atlee discovers her twin sister survived an abduction at the age of 6.

Nonfiction

1. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

2. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

3. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

5. ALL AMERICAN CHRISTMAS by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy. A collection of holiday memories from members of the staff of Fox News.

6. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian American heritage, meals and mishaps.

7. THESE PRECIOUS DAYS by Ann Patchett. Essays on friendships, influences and the connection between life and art.

8. THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The anti-vaccine advocate gives his take on the chief medical adviser to the president.

9. THE PRESIDENT AND THE FREEDOM FIGHTER by Brian Kilmeade. The Fox News host gives an account of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

10. THE BEATLES: GET BACK by the Beatles. The story of the making of the band's final album, gathered from transcripts of their conversations.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.

4. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

5. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE HOUSE OF GUCCI by Sara G. Forden.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times