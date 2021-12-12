Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 2

Angelol and Hali Quiroz, Nashville, daughter.

Dec. 3

Antoinette Stocker and Frank Henderson III., North Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 5

Kayla McDaniel and Montrell Mathis, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 7

John and Ellie Barbour, Cabot, daughter.

Paige Long and Evan Hurst, Alexander, son.

Kimberly Robinson and Kenneth Coggs, Little Rock, son.

Cindy Summage and Jerome Gurley, Benton, son.

Dec. 8

Garrick and Dalia Ferry, Benton, daughter.

Dec. 9

John and Rachel Floyd, Maumelle, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 31

Sreymoch Surn and Raksmey Phin, Camden, son.

Dec. 3

Niya Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

Aaliyah Williams, North Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 7

Jose and Haley Castillo, Benton, son.

Patty Escobar, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 8

Larry and Tessa Brown, Scott, daughter.