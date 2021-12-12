Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Dec. 2
Angelol and Hali Quiroz, Nashville, daughter.
Dec. 3
Antoinette Stocker and Frank Henderson III., North Little Rock, daughter.
Dec. 5
Kayla McDaniel and Montrell Mathis, Little Rock, daughter.
Dec. 7
John and Ellie Barbour, Cabot, daughter.
Paige Long and Evan Hurst, Alexander, son.
Kimberly Robinson and Kenneth Coggs, Little Rock, son.
Cindy Summage and Jerome Gurley, Benton, son.
Dec. 8
Garrick and Dalia Ferry, Benton, daughter.
Dec. 9
John and Rachel Floyd, Maumelle, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Oct. 31
Sreymoch Surn and Raksmey Phin, Camden, son.
Dec. 3
Niya Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
Aaliyah Williams, North Little Rock, daughter.
Dec. 7
Jose and Haley Castillo, Benton, son.
Patty Escobar, Little Rock, son.
Dec. 8
Larry and Tessa Brown, Scott, daughter.