Black women's club pins in 7 new members

The Dr. Mary Louise Williams Collegiate Club, National Association of Colored Women's Clubs, inducted new club members during a Nov. 19 pinning ceremony in the Kendall Center of Little Rock's Philander Smith College.

Seven young women were pinned for the collegiate club: Oteisha Cox, NaKaila Dantzler (virtual), Savana Mars, Takiyah Mayo, Aniyah McClendon, La'Deriyana Ross and SaMiyah Turner. In addition, Taylor Avery and La'Shira Colley were pinned into membership of the Arkansas Association of Colored Women's Clubs' Young Adult Club.

Pinning was done by Takeesha Bryant-Avery, AACWC third vice president and also president of the Frances Harper Charity Club, which oversees the collegiate club and the pinning ceremony. Assisting were collegiate club president Alexia Hamilton along with Cheri Headley and Danele Poole.

Special guest was Jean Hervey, an association Federated Club Member who is also executive vice president, Workers United; Service Employees International Union regional director; and Southwest Regional joint board member.

Cake and punch were served after the ceremony.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams