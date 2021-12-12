Bolding cites burnout,resigns from dual role

Bobby Bolding excelled as a head football coach and athletic director for 24 years, but given the demands of the dual job, his ninth career trip to a state championship game will be his last at White Hall High School.

Bolding submitted a letter of resignation as the Bulldogs' coach on Monday, just three days after he coached the team in the 5A state final, a 51-19 loss to Pulaski Academy. It was White Hall's first football title game in 34 years, and it capped Bolding's three-year stint at the school.

He cited the demands of the dual role in his decision to give up coaching but added he's unsure if the White Hall School District will let him hang onto the athletic director position as well.

"I'd like to be, but it ain't looking really good," Bolding, 55, said. "So, I don't know what I'll be doing. I was just physically and mentally exhausted, trying to do both with going through the covid protocols last year, building this new facility, working on baseball and softball facilities, trying to be a good football coach, and I had to be my own offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. I'm just fried, man; I couldn't do both [coach and athletic director] anymore."

Bolding said he was putting in 100 to 110 hours per week at White Hall and was about to "break down" physically.

"When I work for somebody, I want to do them a good job and give them everything that I've got," he said. "It's just too big at White Hall. I've been an AD for a long time at a lot of schools. It's just too big there. There's too much going on with all the other stuff."

District Superintendent Doug Dorris, who will retire at the end of June, said the director and coach roles can be two different positions, but the school board would have to decide whether to do that and possibly allow Bolding to remain as director.

"A decision has not been made yet, but we're going to be looking for the best coach that we can get, if it means them having to be AD or whatever it takes to get that person in here, and whoever is willing to do it," Dorris said. "I'm not saying he's totally out. We gave him that AD job to increase the money originally. We're going to miss him as far as a coach is concerned. He's a heck of a guy. I've enjoyed getting to know him and getting acquainted with his dad. His dad was coaching when I was coaching. He comes from a great athletic background, and he built the program up really quick and the kids bought into his program."

Bolding said he first told district officials his plans to step down in January but kept it quiet until now so to not be a distraction to his players.

"I wanted them to have a great senior year, and they did. They had a great season," Bolding said.

Bolding previously took Stuttgart (2002) and Pine Bluff (2014 and 2015) to state titles, finishing as runner-up on five other occasions. White Hall had ended up in the third round of the 5A playoffs in Bolding's first two seasons with the team before breaking through with a 24-14 semifinal win over Little Rock Christian Academy.

A Magnolia High School graduate and former University of Arkansas at Monticello assistant, Bolding landed his first head coaching job at Marked Tree in the 1998 season. He posted a 220-75-2 coaching record, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

For all the talk about his storied coaching history and lineage – his father Buzz was a coach and brother Brad helms the program at Little Rock Parkview – Bolding also accomplished a key project with the construction and opening of the Bulldogs' multipurpose facility with coaches' offices and 60-yard practice turf before this season. The building is one of several projects funded by a $26.5 million bond measure in the White Hall School District.

What's next for Bolding remains to be seen. He doesn't think a college program will want to hire him at his age.

"I'll find a job," he said. "I've got some offers in the private industry outside of education. I've got a finance degree and MBA, so I can go back and use it. If it was a football-only job, you know, possibly, or an AD job, possibly."

The White Hall opening was posted on the district's website Friday, Dorris said.

"There have been three people showing interest in the job already," Dorris said. "The ones I've talked to, I've asked them to submit their names."