Bowl game a new thing for current Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas didn't just ease its way into the postseason party in 2021.

No, the program with seven total wins the last three years crashed through the velvet ropes, motored past the minor bowls and sped right onto the brink of the posh A-list.

The Arkansas Razorbacks capitalized on their 8-4 record to snag a New Year's Day bowl invitation in sunny Florida, the preferred destination for programs who don't make the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six level of the postseason.

The Razorbacks are in the big-boy league of bowls, preparing to take on Penn State of the Big Ten, which peaked at No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 in early October before falling to 7-5.

"We earned this bowl," senior cornerback Montaric Brown said. "The team and I are ready to go compete."

Arkansas was in the bowl mix at 3-7 last season, but that was a matter of extenuating circumstances. The NCAA waived its normal postseason criteria of a mandatory six wins due to the coronavirus pandemic and quirky scheduling, like the SEC's 10-game, all-league slate. Then there was the actual fact the Razorbacks did not get to play in the Texas Bowl after accepting the invitation to play TCU due to the Horned Frogs' roster issues regarding the virus.

The Razorbacks' most recent postseason games have been at the Texas Bowl in Houston, the Liberty Bowl in Memphis and the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, where they went 2-1 from 2014-16. They all have tie-ins for the SEC, but they are not in Florida, which can be warm on Jan. 1.

"It means a lot," Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg said of playing a postseason game in Florida. "I just heard we haven't been to a Florida bowl in 15 years, which I think is pretty cool.

"Especially going down and playing in Tampa in the warm weather. That'll be awesome. Just the way we finished the season 8-4, I think it's a great season and I'm super proud of our team."

Arkansas' last bowl venture in Florida was a 17-14 loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Bowl 15 years ago, following the 2006 season.

Only the transfers on the Razorbacks' current roster have played in a bowl game.

"It feels awesome," senior receiver Tyson Morris said. "I've been here, what, five years strong now, and I've never been to a bowl game.

"So it's new to me. It's a feeling I've never been able to feel. So I'm excited. I'm excited for this program, being able to turn this program around and get it headed on the right track. So it's a big plus for us."

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway is proud to have been a factor in helping Arkansas qualify for a Florida bowl after transferring from mid-major FCS program Illinois State.

"It means a lot to me," Ridgeway said. "I came to a program that's had ups and downs in in the past, and then we came together as a team and made it happen. As soon as I got here to Arkansas, I knew this team was special. I knew we had the pieces to make this a championship team and go to a bowl game, and sure enough we made it."

Coach Sam Pittman spoke on behalf of all Razorback fans on the day bowl bids came out.

"We're excited to play a team like Penn State," Pittman said. "A lot of tradition there, good football coach, good players. I'm happy for the state of Arkansas, happy to get down there and get us some nice weather."

Now that the Razorbacks have made it to a Florida bowl, they now have to face their past in the Sunshine State and their postseason trauma versus the Big Ten.

Arkansas won its first two postseason games in Florida, and one of them is considered one of the best games in school history.

The first came early in legendary Coach Frank Broyles' tenure and there was a personal connection on his part.

Paired against Broyles' alma mater Georgia Tech, the Razorbacks beat the Yellow Jackets 14-7 in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 1960, to cap Broyles' second season at Arkansas.

The 1977 Razorbacks were 24-point underdogs against No. 2 Oklahoma in the 1978 Orange Bowl. But behind Roland Sales' 205 rushing yards and their phenomenal defense, the Razorbacks logged a 31-6 upset that kept the Sooners from claiming a very likely national championship.

The Razorbacks haven't won a postseason game in Florida in the intervening 43 years.

From that 2-0 start, the Razorbacks have fallen to 2-5 in Florida bowls.

Arkansas fell to North Carolina 31-27 in the 1981 Gator Bowl, to Oklahoma 42-8 in the 1987 Orange Bowl as the Sooners exacted a measure of revenge, to North Carolina 20-10 in the 1995 Carquest Bowl, to Michigan 45-31 in the 1999 Florida Citrus Bowl and to Wisconsin in the 2007 Capital One Bowl.

In that game, Doak Walker Award-winning tailback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Darren McFadden was not 100%, which probably made a difference against the Badgers.

The current Razorbacks will be without ace wide receiver Treylon Burks, who announced last week he was bypassing the bowl and his senior season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Arkansas currently is an underdog against Penn State, which has not lost by more than nine points this season.

The Razorbacks are 0-4 against Big Ten teams in postseason games, the last a painful 31-26 setback against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl following the 2010 season.

In addition to the losses to Michigan and Wisconsin in Florida and the setback against the Buckeyes in New Orleans, Arkansas also fell 29-14 to Minnesota in the Music City Bowl to cap the 2002 season.