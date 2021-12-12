Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Nabholtz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $1,670,027.

Nabholtz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $1,633,858.

Clark Contractors, 11600 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $800,000.

RESIDENTIAL

William Wiedower, 1726 E. Second St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Dillon Homes, 2 Varennes Court, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Brad Suen, 14014 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Elite Home Design, 2 Beau Rivage Court, Little Rock, $480,000.

Square Associates Construction, 9108 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $425,000.

Ramos Building, 85 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $375,000.

E. Ward Construction, 64 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $339,000.

Graham Smith, 27 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $333,375.

E. Ward Construction, 726 Wildcreek Circle, $300,000.

Double A Remodeling, 41 Beverly Place, Little Rock, $279,093.

Cope Gracy, 34 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $262,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 49 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $244,125.

Cope Gracy, 27 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $234,000.

Bosley Constructions, 2100 Canal Point, Little Rock, $200,000.

Icon Homes, 30 Chenay Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Curtis Contracting, 3019 N. University Ave., Little Rock, $125,000.