Business people Northwest Arkansas





• Becky Stout of Edward Jones has joined the HUB at Providence at 9101 R.A. Young Jr. Drive in Fort Smith, where she provides financial planning services. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Patricia Ouei of Rogers has been hired by Beaver Water District to be the director of public affairs. Ouei has a master of science in education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and a bachelor of science in health education from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. She is a nationally certified health education specialist.

