BUSINESS PEOPLE

ARCHITECTURE

Moses Sayles has joined the Little Rock office of Cromwell Architects Engineers as an architectural designer.

FINANCIAL

Arkansans Kim Davis, Candace Williams and Martie North have been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Community Development Advisory Council.

MEDICAL

Hillary Williams, M.D., a specialist in movement disorders, has joined the Department of Neurology in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor.

NON-PROFIT

Errin Stanger has been named director of Winrock International’s Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

