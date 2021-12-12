Capitol Plaza ceremony lights up the night sky

Bright the Night, the tree lighting at Capitol Plaza in downtown Little Rock, was held on Nov. 22.

After the countdown to the tree lighting, through the magic of machines, a flurry of snow drifted over the crowd.

The event -- hosted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership -- featured music by a quartet from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and cookies and hot cocoa and coffee.





Visitors had a chance to meet and get selfies with Santa, Elsa, Elfie the Elf and the cast from The Rep's "A Charlie Brown Christmas." There was also entertainment by Arkansas Circus Arts and local dance groups.

The tree and lights in the plaza and on Main Street will be up through early January.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins