Carin Schoppmeyer: Creativity on display at Holiday Market

Holiday Market VIP preview
Who: Community Creative Center
What: Community Creative Center welcomed VIPs for a Holiday Market shopping preview.
When: Dec. 3
Where: The Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville
Next: The Holiday Market is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 18.
Information: (479) 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org
Anita Cowan, director of community partnerships, tells me the market features "affordable gifts and unique items handmade by local artists and craft makers." Pottery, jewelry, wood furniture, gift cards, prints and other handmade items will be available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting programming at the CCC and local artists." The Holiday Market is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 18.
To help fulfill its mission, the nonprofit organization offers a variety of courses, workshops and other programming for adults and children. The group recently released its new schedule of six-week classes for adults, set to begin Jan. 23. Class offerings include painting, print making and pottery. In addition, there will live model figure drawing on Monday nights as well as sculptural clay and an intro to acting for adults.
For those who want to take a turn at the pottery wheel, Date Night Pottery Wheel for couples, friends or family members is every Friday and Saturday night at the center.
Arts education programming for children includes ART2Go, Afterschool ART, Wheel Mobile and arts integration.
Cowan tells me a number of things are on the horizon for the center in the coming months. This spring the Schmieding Foundation will be sponsoring a series of educational workshops for seniors during the day. Through their generous support these classes are made completely free for seniors 62 and older, featuring watercolor, leatherwork, cyanotype processing and other art and craft mediums.
According to a news release, CCC was recently voted one of the best Youth Summer Camps in Northwest Arkansas by Citiscapes Magazine readers. The 15th consecutive year of Summer Camp will begin in June.
Those gathering to do some early shopping at at the Holiday Market included Barb Putman, James and Sofia Vawter, Courtney Backus, Kim Peters, Chris and Rick Shields, Marti and Kelly Sudduth, Margaret Whillock, Jenny and Sam Dowd, Sandy Young, April Derrick and McCoy Reed, Jody Dilday, Linda Salmonson, Terrye Brosh, Anita Scism and Deb Evans.
