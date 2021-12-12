Carin Schoppmeyer: Creativity on display at Holiday Market

At a Glance

Holiday Market VIP preview

Who: Community Creative Center

What: Community Creative Center welcomed VIPs for a Holiday Market shopping preview.

When: Dec. 3

Where: The Walton Arts Center’s Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville

Next: The Holiday Market is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 18.

Information: (479) 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org

Community Creative Center welcomed VIPs Dec. 3 for a Holiday Market shopping preview with makers and center supporters at the Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville.

Anita Cowan, director of community partnerships, tells me the market features "affordable gifts and unique items handmade by local artists and craft makers." Pottery, jewelry, wood furniture, gift cards, prints and other handmade items will be available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting programming at the CCC and local artists." The Holiday Market is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 18.

To help fulfill its mission, the nonprofit organization offers a variety of courses, workshops and other programming for adults and children. The group recently released its new schedule of six-week classes for adults, set to begin Jan. 23. Class offerings include painting, print making and pottery. In addition, there will live model figure drawing on Monday nights as well as sculptural clay and an intro to acting for adults.

For those who want to take a turn at the pottery wheel, Date Night Pottery Wheel for couples, friends or family members is every Friday and Saturday night at the center.

Arts education programming for children includes ART2Go, Afterschool ART, Wheel Mobile and arts integration.

Cowan tells me a number of things are on the horizon for the center in the coming months. This spring the Schmieding Foundation will be sponsoring a series of educational workshops for seniors during the day. Through their generous support these classes are made completely free for seniors 62 and older, featuring watercolor, leatherwork, cyanotype processing and other art and craft mediums.

According to a news release, CCC was recently voted one of the best Youth Summer Camps in Northwest Arkansas by Citiscapes Magazine readers. The 15th consecutive year of Summer Camp will begin in June.

Those gathering to do some early shopping at at the Holiday Market included Barb Putman, James and Sofia Vawter, Courtney Backus, Kim Peters, Chris and Rick Shields, Marti and Kelly Sudduth, Margaret Whillock, Jenny and Sam Dowd, Sandy Young, April Derrick and McCoy Reed, Jody Dilday, Linda Salmonson, Terrye Brosh, Anita Scism and Deb Evans.

Community Creative Center board member Chris and Rick Shields (from left) attend the Holiday Market preview. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Barb Putman (left) and Kim Peters enjoy the Holiday Market. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Anita Scism (from left) Deb Evans and Terrye Brosh help support the Community Creative Center's Holiday Market on Dec. 3. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Margaret Whillock (from left) and Marti and Kelly Sudduth visit at the Community Creative Center's shopping preview Dec. 3. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



April Derrick and McCoy Reed stand with his Christmas stockings for sale at the Community Creative Center Holiday Market. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Linda Salmonson (left) and Jody Dilday shop at the Holiday Market at the VIP preview. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



James and Sofia Vawter (from left) and Courtney Backus gather at the Holiday Market shopping preview. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Allison Lemley of Fayetteville trims a foot Sunday Nov. 14, 2021 on a bowl she made at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Lemley is taking Wheel II, a pottery class at the center. The Community Creative Center is inside the Walton Art Centerís Nadine Baum Studios. For more information about classes and activities at the center see https://communitycreativecenter.org/ Visit nwaonline.com/210001115Daily/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

