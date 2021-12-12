Christine Danielle Harpool Matthew Joseph Quinn

Christine Danielle Harpool and Matthew Joseph Quinn exchanged marriage vows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Laurel in Grapevine, Texas. David Harpool, uncle of the bride, officiated.

Barbara and Dan Harpool of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late June Buffington, Janet and the late Larry Buffington and the late Virginia and Bob Harpool, all of Springfield, Mo.

The groom is the son of Amy and Joe Quinn of Severna Park, Md. His grandparents are the late Joan and Thomas Quinn of Villanova, Pa., and the late Bobbi and Elmer Rosen of Bryn Mawr, Pa.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless ballgown of ivory Mikado. The bodice had a V-neckline with couture seaming at the waist and a sheer back embellished with beaded lace and the box-pleated skirt extended to a chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of creamy white spray roses, silver dollar eucalyptus, ruscus, white astilbe and white roses.

Zach Kast of Wichita Falls, Texas, served as the bride's honor attendant. He wore a black tuxedo with champagne colored bow-tie.

Bridesmaids were Kristi Shoesmith of Conway; Nikki Null of Dallas; Erin Courson of Austin, Texas; and Chandler Schlegel of Washington. They wore champagne-colored chiffon gowns with a V-necklines and full A-line skirts. They carried bouquets of creamy white spray roses, silver dollar eucalyptus, ruscus, white astilbe and white garden rose.

Serving as his brother's best man was Sean Quinn of Palm Beach, Fla. Groomsmen were Zachary Lank of New York, Ross Coates of Boston and Richard Welch and Michael Matrone, both of Baltimore. Guests were seated by Quinn Bridge of Dover, N.H., and Stowie Milhous and Tucker Milhous, both of Villanova.

After the ceremony, there was an outdoor cocktail reception, also at The Laurel, followed by a dinner in the reception hall. The mantel of the main fireplace was decorated with a spray of white roses, eucalyptus, smilax, white larkspur and white wax flower with a large gold Q. The head table was lined with foliage and wedding flowers and lighted with pillar candles and guests tables were centered with greenery and curly willow sticks with geometric terrariums and gold votive candles. Music was by In10City of Dallas.

The bride graduated with honors from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in accounting. She is a certified public accountant with KPMG in Dallas.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He is a consultant with Alix Partners in Dallas.

The couple will make their home in Dallas and plan a wedding trip to Europe next fall.