Club news: Military Officers award scholarships

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus will present their Christmas concert at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 12, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The community is invited to share in the sound of Christmas. Admission is free.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in person at Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista or online via Zoom. Zoom access information on the website.

The presentation by Joel Ewing will be "Computer Basics." Puzzled, confused by all those terms used to describe the capabilities of a computer? This will be a look at what many of those terms mean, and a broad overview of how computers do what they do.

Visitors and guests are welcome.

Also scheduled are:

Dec. 14, 9-10:30 a.m. -- "Installing WiFi Printers" (in Training Center)

Dec. 15, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 via Zoom. Special guest will be Debrah Mitchell, chairwoman of the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus. Email the club for Zoom link.

Information: benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas section of the Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. A holiday social hour with door prizes will follow the regular agenda. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Military Officers

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America annually awards scholarships to military veterans or veteran family members attending the University of Arkansas. The scholarships are based on academic performance, educational goals and career ambitions. In two recent ceremonies, Army Col. (Ret.) Robert Crawford, president of the chapter, presented this year's scholarship checks for the spring semester at the University of Arkansas.

After reviewing numerous highly impressive applications, eight stood out. Six of the recipients -- Salvador Castro, Patrick Cameron, Tiffany Smith, Celeste Michaud, Elizabeth Krusing, and Grace Coleman -- were honored at ceremonies at the University of Arkansas Reserve Officers Training Corps building on the Fayetteville campus.

Castro retired after 20 years in the U.S. Army and is studying physical education toward becoming a physical education teacher. Cameron, who served in the U.S. Air Force, is in the UA nursing program and hopes to be a wound care specialist. Smith, the daughter of a retired U.S. Air Force officer, is majoring in communications science and plans to become a speech pathologist. Michaud served five years in the U.S. Army and is pursuing a doctorate in special education. Krusing served in the Arkansas Army National Guard and is majoring in public health with plans to work in hospital administration. Coleman is also in the National Guard and is majoring in biology with plans to go to medical school. Each received a $500 check to help with educational costs.

Two scholarship recipients were unable to attend the in-person ceremony. Brittney Bradley, who served eight years in the Army Reserves, is studying human development and family science with plans to work with veterans in the field of mental health. Mackenzie Hinderbeger is the daughter of a Navy Senior Chief Constructionman (the senior NCO Seabee grade) with more than 28 years of service. She is pursuing a degree in elementary education with plans to become a school teacher in the field of language and reading therapy.

The Military Officers Association of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors through advocacy for a strong national defense, while serving the local community. The NWA MOAA Chapter supports veterans in their continuing service to the community and nation.

Information: davidderophillips@gmail.com.

Veterans Council

Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas announces a new website for the Wall of Honor and the Expansion Plan. "We are very pleased with the new website, it allows donations and being able to purchase a veterans name for the new wall. It captures the beauty of the monument and the park area and promoting our mission," stated Council President Roger Armstrong. The website address is VetWallofHonor.org.

Information: (479) 696-8867.

The Northwest Arkansas Military Officers Association of America chapter president Bob Crawford (center) presented $500 checks to Salvador Castro (left) and Patrick Cameron (right). The scholarships are awarded to military veterans or veteran family members attending the University of Arkansas. (Courtesy Photo)

