Coming clean on predictions for Arkansas football

I refuse to move forward as a sports columnist before cleaning up the mess I made with my preseason predictions on Arkansas football in August.

At this point, I will only plead for a stack of Oreo cookies and a glass of milk before being led to the gallows and blindfolded by rabid Razorbacks fans for doubting the beloved Porkers.

The prediction I made four months ago for each category is in parentheses.

BEST WIN

(Auburn)

Actually, losing to Auburn was one of Arkansas' worst defeats of the season.

The Razorbacks lost 38-23 and allowed a mediocre quarterback, Bo Nix, to scramble around and extend plays like Fran Tarkenton (a reference for older fans) or Johnny Manziel (a reference for younger fans). Nix threw 26 passes and completed 21 of them for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Arkansas' best win was against Texas A&M when the Hogs won 20-10 to end a nine-game losing streak against the Aggies.

WORSE LOSS

(Ole Miss)

Wrong, again.

Ole Miss survived, 52-51, in a wildly entertaining game that was decided in the final seconds.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman decided to go for 2 points after a late score but the attempt failed, which prompted second-guessers who've likely never called a play in a game to criticize the move. These are the same people, of course, who would've criticized the coach had Arkansas kicked the extra point and lost in overtime.

The worse loss of the season for Arkansas was the 37-0 beatdown the Hogs suffered against Georgia, which looked unbeatable until Alabama showed up again.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS

(Treylon Burks and Jalen Catalon)

Treylon Burks, for sure, but the best player on the defensive side for Arkansas was Grant Morgan, who won the Burlsworth Award that's presented to the best football player who began his college career as a walk-on.

If Arkansas is indeed climbing again after years of horrible football, then Morgan and Burks should receive much credit for it. I hope the vast majority of Arkansas fans applauded when Burks announced he would forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Go get your money, son. Your work here is done.

Arkansas fans should be forever grateful the former star from Warren High School decided to stay in state and change the trajectory of the Arkansas football program.

SUDDEN IMPACT

(John Ridgeway)

This is a category I added in response to the transfer portal, where student-athletes come and go now like professional players in free agency.

Arkansas struck gold last year when Feleipe Franks decided to play his final year in Fayetteville and the Razorbacks benefited again with the arrival of John Ridgeway from Illinois State to anchor the defensive line.

I'll always remember the hustle Ridgeway displayed, especially in running down ball-carriers far from his position on the defensive line.

TOP NEWCOMER

(Ketron Jackson)

Needing a hole to fill after Mike Woods transferred to Oklahoma, I predicted Ketron Jackson, a 4-star recruit from Royse City, Texas, would rise up and fill the void. But Jackson only managed 5 catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

The best contribution from a freshman for Arkansas was Cam Little, who made 19 of 23 field goal attempts and all 43 of his extra points during the season. Never would have guessed a special teams player, especially with all the talented offensive and defensive players teams in the SEC typically recruit, would stand out in his first season. But Little was big-time for Arkansas in 2021.

FINAL RECORD

(5-7, no bowl)

I missed badly by predicting five wins for the Hogs, who surged to 8-4 and earned a New Year's Day Bowl game after going 3-7 the year before. An impressive turnaround, no doubt.

I didn't think K.J. Jefferson as a sophomore could possibly play as well as the veteran Franks did the year before, but he did. Maybe even better. I didn't think Arkansas could play defense as well as it did, but coordinator Barry Odom and his guys got the job done.

My only defense in predicting 5-7. ..... well, never mind. I have no defense.

Just pull the lever.