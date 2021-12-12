Deadline for shots looms for military

WASHINGTON -- The number of active-duty U.S. military personnel declining to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by their prescribed deadlines is as high as 40,000, with new Army data showing that, days ahead of its cutoff, 1% of soldiers either have rejected President Joe Biden's mandate or sought a long-shot exemption.

While overall the vast majority of service members are fully vaccinated, military analysts have characterized the number of refusals and holdouts as a troubling indicator in a rigid, top-down culture where decision-making often is predicated on the understanding that the troops will do as they are told. It also suggests the nation's divisive politics have influenced a small but significant segment of the Defense Department, historically an apolitical institution.

Military leaders have few options to address the dissent other than to hope that, as waiver requests are denied, more troops will choose to fall in line. The alternative, the Pentagon has said, is to purge the ranks of those failing to meet requirements, though some of those roughly 40,000 service members opting out had already planned to leave the military.

"We know there's some more work to do," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who four months ago mandated vaccination for every service member, "expects 100%" compliance, Kirby said.

But the numbers are unlikely to change much before Wednesday, when the Army's deadline arrives and all 1.3 million active-duty personnel are expected either to be fully vaccinated or have exemptions in hand.

Posing added concern, officials have said, is the emergence of the virus's omicron variant, which public health experts fear may elude -- to an extent that's still unknown -- the protection afforded by existing vaccine regimens. In response, the Biden administration has begun an aggressive campaign urging those eligible to get booster shots, though it's unclear how this may impact federal policies.

It's an active discussion among Pentagon leadership, Kirby said, noting that, for now, the Defense Department is encouraging troops to get the extra shot.

"Rest assured," Kirby added, "that should there be an addition to that in terms of the mandatory vaccine requirement, we will clearly communicate that and be transparent about it."

The more than 14,000 Army personnel who remain unvaccinated join another 25,000 approximately in the active-duty Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps who have also challenged the Biden administration's directive, according to a review of each service's official data. An additional 10,700 troops in the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard remained unvaccinated past their Dec. 2 deadline, pushing the military's overall tally of holdouts closer to 50,000.

Numbering roughly 475,000, the Army is the largest of the military services and set the last deadline by which active-duty troops were required to comply with the mandate. The Air Force, which had the military's most ambitious deadline of Nov. 2, continues to process thousands of appeals from airmen who declined to be vaccinated on medical or religious grounds. The Navy Department, which includes the Marine Corps, has said personnel should expect very few waiver requests to be granted.

Officials have said such exemptions would be exceedingly rare. To date, across the entire military, only a handful of permanent medical waivers have been approved but so far no religious exemptions.

The Navy Department set a Nov. 28 deadline and vowed to move aggressively in discharging those who decline to follow orders. Like the Air Force, the Navy said service members have five days to start vaccinations if their exemptions are denied.

NAVY FIRES COMMANDER

A Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a covid-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus, Navy officials said Friday.

Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of Naval Surface Squadron 14. Officials said Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal.

Navy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer declined to give the precise reason why Kins was relieved of command, citing privacy concerns. Fischer, who is spokesman for the Naval Surface Force Atlantic, said the reason for the firing was that Anderson lost confidence in Kins' ability to perform his duties after he failed to obey a lawful order.

Other officials, however, said it was because Kins refused the order to get the vaccine, and refused testing to ensure he did not have the virus.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. One official said Kins has requested a religious exemption, which was denied. Kins is appealing that denial.

The Pentagon has made the vaccine mandatory for all service members, and Navy personnel had until late November to get their shots or request exemptions. Thousands of service members have asked for religious exemptions, but so far none of the military services have approved one.

Fischer said Kins has been reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14.

Lt. Cmdr. Han Yi, the ship's plans and tactics officer, is temporarily serving as the Churchill's executive officer until a permanent replacement is identified.

The Army took a softer enforcement approach, saying that vaccine refusers would undergo counseling before facing punitive action that would threaten their careers, though continued defiance would risk dismissal.

That tens of thousands of troops are opting out raises questions about the state of military culture, which fundamentally survives on compliance, said Katherine L. Kuzminski, a military policy expert at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank.

"It goes against military values of following through with lawful orders," she said. "It raises questions about the posture of the services in other uncomfortable situations," she added, like large-scale military operations where hesitating to act on orders in some situations can be disastrous.

Coronavirus vaccines became available to military personnel starting in late 2020. The Pentagon mandate dates to August, when Austin announced that, as a part of the administration's broader plan for jump-starting stagnant vaccination rates across the country, coronavirus shots would be added to the bloc of compulsory immunizations for all U.S. troops -- a list that includes injections to ward off hepatitis A and B, Measles, mumps, rubella and other maladies.

FACING DEADLINES

Active-duty troops account for 1.3 million of the 2.1 million personnel of the Pentagon's total force, which includes military reservists in each of the four service branches and the soldiers and airmen who constitute each state's National Guard. The Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard have had their deadline pass. Navy and Marine reservists -- where about 18,000 have not received any dose -- face a Dec. 28 deadline.

Speaking to reporters at a Pentagon news conference, Kirby said about 96.4% of all active duty personnel have gotten at least one shot. The percentage plunges when members of the National Guard and Reserves are included. Only about 74% of the total military force, including the active duty, Guard and Reserve, are fully vaccinated, but the Army Guard has until next June to get the shots.

So far, none of the services have said that any service members have been forced out due to their refusal to get the shots, although an unknown number have voluntarily retired or left the service over the matter since the mandate was put in place.

Kirby said Austin also expects the services to implement the mandate in a compassionate and thoughtful way and not "immediately go to some sort of punitive or administrative action."

The services, he said, must ensure that troops understand the ramifications of the decision to refuse the vaccine, as well as the ramifications to their health and to their military unit's readiness.

Republicans in Congress, and at least one GOP governor, have questioned the president's authority to direct such a mandate, with many arguing that vaccination should be a personal choice. Some lawmakers warned there would be an exodus of experienced personnel as a result.

NATIONAL GUARD

The adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard is warning members that refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine could end their military careers.

In an letter posted on the state Guard's website dated Thursday, Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino said Oklahoma Army and Air Force members will eventually be subject to the U.S. Defense Department's vaccination mandate.

"Anyone ... deciding not to take the vaccine, must realize that the potential for career ending federal action, barring a favorable court ruling, legislative intervention, or a change in policy is present," Mancino wrote in the letter first reported by The Oklahoman.

Austin has said National Guard members who refuse covid-19 vaccination will be barred from federally funded drills and training that is required to maintain their Guard status.

Austin has rejected a request by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to exempt Oklahoma members from the mandate.

Stitt maintains that he is the commander of the state Guard when it is not on active federal duty and the state is suing to overturn the vaccine requirement.

Mancino said he supports Stitt's authority over the Guard, but the extent of that authority is a legal question to be answered by the courts or Congress.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Horton of The Washington Post and by Lolita C. Baldorand staff of The Associated Press.