Don't Open The Closet! AOM students have fun with winter production

FAQ

‘Monster in the Closet’

WHEN — 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18

WHERE — King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren

COST — Free for students; $10 for adults

INFO — 474-7767

As the Center for Arts Education transitions to its new entity, Arts on Main, it's presenting "Monster in the Closet," an action-packed show designed and performed for kids.

"Emily has a big problem," reads a description of the play from the organization's website. "Not only is she sent to bed just as she reaches the highest level of her new video game, but there's a monster in her closet! It's not just her imagination. Her friend Stephanie saw it, too. Suffering the teasing of her brother and his friends, Emily and Stephanie recruit some of their own friends to help capture the monster. ... The solution to Emily's monster problem brings humor, a bit of ingenuity and a little magic to this charming and delightful family show."

"AOM's theater program helps participants to overcome stage fright, inhibitions, push creative boundaries and discover self and understand working in teams using basic theater fundamentals," says Terri Burt, the organization's marketing manager. "Whether years of experience on the stage or none, young actors will learn set building and developing performance skills and techniques, culminating in a group performance."

Jessica Fisher, theater teacher and director at Van Buren High School, is directing the show.

"I actually directed this years ago when a few of my senior high students were in elementary school, and they still talked about what fun it was, so I thought I would revisit this script," she says. "The students have really enjoyed the script and have been excited about their characters and their costumes."

Fisher says she sees definite positives when it comes to students participating in the performing arts.

"This has been a really great group of students to work with," she says. "They all love theater and are eager to learn more each class. This program allows them to be creative and grow as performers."

