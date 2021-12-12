Dreaming Of The Crown: Miss Arkansas competes for Miss America title

FAQ

Miss America Pageant

WHEN — Preshow at 6 p.m., competition at 7 p.m.

WHERE — Streaming on NBCUniversal’s Peacock app

COST — Included with Peacock

INFO — missamerica.org

It was on June 19 that Whitney Williams' life changed, "the night I had the privilege of earning the job role of Miss Arkansas," she says, at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock. Competing as Miss University of Arkansas, she became the eighth Miss UA to be crowned Miss Arkansas and made history as the first baton twirler to win the state title.

It was her second time to compete on the Miss Arkansas stage. In 2019, as Miss Gateway to the Ozarks, she won the Buddy Coleman Memorial Overall Talent Award, an Alpha and Preliminary Talent Award, the Overall Alpha Talent Award and finished as a Top Ten Semi-Finalist winning an additional $9,900 in scholarships.

This year, in addition to the crown, she also won the Buddy Coleman Memorial Overall Talent Award as well as the Sarah Slocum Overall Private Interview Award, the Overall Arrival Award, Preliminary On Stage Interview, Preliminary Evening Gown and Preliminary Talent awards in the Sigma Group, for a total of $14,440 in additional scholarships. As Miss Arkansas, she received a $30,000 scholarship and more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe, transportation and gifts.

Now, she's at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Conn., vying for the title of Miss America. The event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the competition, beginning with the first preliminary round tonight. The finals Dec. 16 will be streamed live on the Peacock app.

In between, Williams, who is a senior at the University of Arkansas pursing a degree in speech language pathology, has visited every county in Arkansas to talk about her "social impact statement." Born out of her own childhood struggles with dyslexia, she calls her platform "Heart for the Arts."

"When I was 7 years old, I was diagnosed with dyslexia because I could not read on the same reading level as my peers," she remembered in a previous interview. "Not only did I become bullied by friends, but also by an educator. I was told that I would never excel in my academics by many people, but I never lost hope. My dyslexia is a superpower because it has allowed me to be so creative due to the right side of my brain functioning on a higher and faster level than my left."

Dealing with dyslexia, bullying and anxiety, "I poured myself into my flute, piano, paintings, musical theater, singing, dancing and baton twirling," and her success is reflected in the topic that she, like all Miss America candidates, chose as something to discuss while wearing the state crown. Williams' "Heart for the Arts" focuses on how the arts helped her and how they can help others. By sharing her personal story of overcoming a learning disability through her passion for the arts, she hopes to inspire others to believe in themselves and realize that they truly can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

In preparation for the national competition, she's also practiced interview scenarios, been outfitted to the nines and "twirled my batons as fast as I possibly can for multiple hours a day" -- which she adds also happens to be her favorite fitness routine -- to get ready for the talent portion of the event.

"We will have a 10-minute private interview with the judges' panel, one stage question, evening gown, and talent competition -- my favorite," she says, before the final night of competition on Dec. 16. "I thoroughly enjoy every part of competition, and I believe that nerves are a normal part of any type of competition especially when you are pushing yourself in a positive direction. I tend to only get nervous a few minutes before each portion of competition, but when I step on stage, the nerves all melt away.

"If I am lucky enough to be chosen for the job role of Miss America, I would immediately start traveling the United States sharing my passions," she goes on. "However, I have absolutely loved my time as Miss Arkansas and would love to continue sharing my heart with our state.

"So many people have helped me become the best version of myself and have been such a blessing in my life," Williams adds, singling out her parents and her grandmother "Mo." "I couldn't have become Miss Arkansas without their help and their love when they adopted me the day that I was born.

"I have known for so long how special our state is," Williams concludes. "This year as Miss Arkansas has affirmed every feeling I have had for so long. Arkansans are as precious as the diamonds that are mined in our state."