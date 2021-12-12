EDITORIAL: Democracy or disaster?

Leave it to the ChiComs to give the West a lecture on democracy. The communists running the show, the only show, on mainland China know how to dress down other nations. They're expert at it. Just don't expect any introspection. Even to try it, publicly, you might find yourself a head shorter.

The president of the United States convened something called a "Summit for Democracy" last week, and why not? It made for a good enough photo op. Certainly whoever thunk up this idea had good intentions. Why not hold a meeting of the world's democracies and rally the free nations of the world against authoritarianism? (But why was Pakistan invited? The Washington Post suggests it's because the U.S. needs its help in that part of Asia since pulling out of Afghanistan. And the U.S. needs Pakistan to deal with the Taliban. This administration's policies get curiouser and curiouser.)

As far as world-altering approaches to problems, however, this summit will probably make as much a difference, long-term, as midnight basketball. In fact, the administration might spend more time walking back most of this event's inferences. Even before the summit, the White House ran its people out to the press to make sure the media didn't report that this was the White House's worldview of good guys vs. bad guys, which it certainly was. "Inclusion or an invitation is not a stamp of approval on their approach to democracy," the White House's press secretary Jen Psaki said. "Nor is exclusion a stamp of the opposite of that, of disapproval."

Uh-huh.

Tell that to the Red Chinese.

The apparatchiks running things in Beijing took exception to this get-together of democracies. In short, they had a hissy. The Party sent its people to the western press to wag fingers at western democracy in general, and the American version of it specifically.

For example, they said, just look at the United States' response to covid-19. An official with the Party said the high covid-19 death toll in the United States was partial proof that divided government doesn't work. "Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters."

Funny, but here some of us thought that the covid-19 death toll in the United States, and everywhere else, might could be blamed on Red China. Or at least the problem was aggravated by Beijing's secrecy in the beginning of the pandemic. And might continue to this day.

The state media in China, and there is no other kind, frequently reports about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as proof of "chaos" in the United States' version of democracy. Yes, version. For the ChiComs say they are running a democracy as well, with Chinese features. They even call their nation the People's Republic of China. Which is wrong in three ways. It belongs to the party, not the people. It isn't a republic. And it doesn't cover the free Chinese in Taiwan. But who's counting?

"In such a large country with 56 ethnic groups and more than 1.4 billion people," the Party official said, "if there is no Party leadership . . . and we uphold the so-called democracy of the West, it will be easy to mess things up, and democracy will work the opposite way."

Another official went further: "The U.S. calls itself a 'leader of democracy' and organizes and manipulates the so-called Summit for Democracy. In fact, it cracks down and hampers countries with different social systems and development models in the name of democracy."

And: "Their domestic governance is messed up, but they point fingers at and criticize other democracies. Is this the democracy they advertised?"

To which somebody in the democracy of the United States might answer: Our democracy is indeed messed up, often. But that's real democracy at work. A fake democracy--one in name only--would be much neater. We can all make our own lists of examples.

This reminds us of the old story of the new communist student from the Old World who tried to explain to a Western friend how his communist government held the real "free" elections and the elections in the West were a scam. After all, he explained, how can the West hold free elections if the wrong side sometimes wins?

There is a surefire way to explain the difference between a real democracy and one that only borrows the name. And it can be found in this editorial column. We've spent several column inches laying out the argument for the Chinese Communist Party, and the criticisms it provided against our own national government. But no official from the United States government is going to ask us to explain ourselves.

But what are the odds that this editorial would be allowed in the state-run Red Chinese media?

Odds? You'd have better chances winning the lottery. Twice.