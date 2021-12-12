Education notebook

President chosen for school board

Lindsey Gustafson is the new president of the School Board in the Pulaski County Special School District.

Gustafson was selected by her board colleagues to succeed Linda Remele in the role. Remele had been board president since 2016 but did not run for reelection to the board in November.

An attorney and a mother of district students, Gustafson was appointed to her board seat earlier this year by her board colleagues to fill a vacancy created by a resignation.

Charter panel to consider renewals

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel will consider renewal of several state issued charters when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the auditorium of the Arch Ford Education Building at 4 Capitol Mall, Little Rock.

The panel Tuesday will consider charter renewal applications for the Cabot School District's Academic Center of Excellence, Hot Springs Junior Academy, Cross County Elementary, Lincoln High School, Prairie Grove High School and the North Little Rock Center of Excellence.

On Wednesday, the panel will consider charter renewal applications from The Excel Center in Little Rock, River Valley Virtual Academy operated by the Van Buren School District, the multicampus Arkansas Lighthouse Academies charter system, Exalt Academy of Southwest Little Rock, and the multi-campus Haas Hall charter system. Haas Hall has applied to open a campus in Fort Smith.

The panel decisions on the charter renewals will be reviewed by the Arkansas Board of Education for final approval.

The panel meeting will be onsite, with a virtual option for presenters and viewers. Livestream viewing is available at https://bit.ly/39EiaSY. There will be limited access to the public to view via livestream in designated areas within the building.

The panel will continue to receive written public comment via email and postal mail. To ensure panel members have sufficient time to review the comments, public comments should be received by 9 a.m. Monday. Comments can be emailed to tim.johnston@ade.arkansas.gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Charter School Office, Four Capitol Mall, Slot 21, Little Rock, AR 72201.

LR Central senior 4th in Brain Bee

Yashwanth Gokarakonda, a 12th-grade student at Little Rock Central High School, won fourth place in the 2021 International Brain Bee World Championship.

The Brain Bee is a neuroscience competition for students 13-19 years old.

Gokarakonda won the right to represent the United States in this year's competition by defeating chapter winners from 35 other cities in the USA Nationals.

He is a hospital volunteer and Eagle Scout, and he raises awareness about strokes through his nonprofit, Students Against Stroke.

The 2021 first-, second- and third-place winners came from Ukraine, Malaysia and Canada, respectively.

The national champions from about 50 countries participate in the World Championship. They are tested on their knowledge of the human brain, including such topics as intelligence, emotions, memory, sleep, vision, hearing, sensation, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, addictions and brain research.

Dr. Norbert Myslinski of the University of Maryland's department of neural and pain sciences in Baltimore founded the competition in 1998. In 2018, the International Brain Bee was incorporated under the leadership of the Dana Foundation, the Society for Neuroscience, the American Psychological Association, the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies, and the International Brain Research Organization. A new partner is The Alzheimer's Association.