Former NFL star, daughter of astronaut ride into space

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos' rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America's first astronaut.

"TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!" Strahan tweeted after landing.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four customers.

Their automated capsule soared to an altitude of 66 miles, providing a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting into the desert. The booster also came back to land successfully.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1212strahan/]





His eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley, took along a tiny piece of his Freedom 7 capsule as well as mementos from his Apollo 14 moonshot. She also packed some golf balls; her dad hit a couple on the lunar surface.

A co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America," Strahan bubbled over with excitement in updates for the show all week.

He took along his Super Bowl ring and retired New York Giants jersey No. 92. Bezos stashed a football on board that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As soon as he emerged from the capsule, Strahan said he wanted to go again. But Bezos joked he'd have to buy his own ticket next time.

In a video he posted later, Strahan called the experience surreal and unbelievable: "Wow! That's all I can say. Wow!"

At the launch complex near Van Horn, Bezos had "Light this candle" painted on the launch tower's bridge, borrowing from Shepard's famous gripe from inside Freedom 7 as the delays mounted: "Why don't you fix your little problem and light this candle?"

Shepard Churchley -- who volunteered for Blue Origin's third passenger flight -- borrowed her late father's phrase, yelling "Let's light this candle!" while awaiting takeoff.

She heads the board of trustees for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

"I thought about Daddy coming down and thought, gosh he didn't even get to enjoy any of what I'm getting to enjoy," Churchley said following touchdown. "He was working. He had to do it himself. I went up for the ride!"

Saturday's launch marks the last one this year by private U.S. companies as space tourism finally takes off. So many are flying that the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it will no longer designate who is a commercial astronaut or give out wings.

Among the the four space tourists paying unspecified millions each were the first parent-child combo: financier Lane Bess and his son Cameron. Also flying: Voyager Space chairman and CEO Dylan Taylor and investor Evan Dick.

Blue Origin dedicated Saturday's launch to Glen de Vries, who launched into space with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, but died one month later in a plane crash.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket booster leaves a trail during launch near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Blue Origin's latest space passenger TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan smiles during media interviews at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan, right poses for a photo with Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, after their space shot at near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Blue Origin's latest space passengers from left Laura Shepard Churchley, shares a laugh with Michael Strahan, Cameron Bess, Lane Bess, and Evan Dick during interviews after their space shot at near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan, right, hugs Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, during interview after their space shot at near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

