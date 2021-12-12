Fort Smith school police department reflects on becoming its own entity

FORT SMITH -- Local police departments and sheriff's offices have provided school resource officers for decades to act as on-site security for districts and to serve as liaisons.

The U.S. is seeing a trend of having the officers become a separate entity.

Fort Smith Public Schools created its police department in 2019. It includes Lt. Eric Huber, who was previously a school resource officer there for 17 years, and Chief Bill Hollenbeck, a former Sebastian County sheriff.

Hollenbeck said the agency was one of several recommendations made by the Arkansas School Safety Commission in 2018, noting college campuses such as the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith have had their own police agency for years.

A bill allowing public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to establish and appoint an institutional law enforcement officer was signed into law in April 2019, with Fort Smith's district police department starting three months later.

Hollenbeck said roughly eight other school agencies started around that time, which has now increased to about 15 agencies across the state, including Kirby and Lakeside.

Fort Smith School District has 12 certified police officers: two for each high school, one per middle school and two who travel among the 19 elementary schools, in addition to Hollenbeck, Huber and a dispatcher.

"Our primary mission would be to protect the institution," Hollenbeck said. "That includes students, staff, visitors in the building and so forth, and have the ability to provide protection in that manner."

The district's website says the agency's officers have over 100 years of combined experience in law enforcement, and they have the authority to issue citations and arrest people. Hollenbeck said the goal isn't to make arrests.

"Our primary focus is to divert that student back to the school when it comes to discipline or counseling and so forth," he said. "So we're a tailor-made police department with the purpose of academic success for that school. The benefit, I think, for local law enforcement is we're kind of a force multiplier now for local law enforcement, who in the last several years I would say is having trouble recruiting and keeping officers and maintaining the level of officers."

"Schools are important to the quality of life in any community," Fort Smith Police Department Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell agreed. "Added emphasis on school safety zones and the students themselves is a good thing. From an FSPD standpoint, it allows us to focus on community policing throughout the city while also being available to support the School District as needed. It's been a fruitful partnership for Fort Smith."

Huber said one elementary school is in Barling, so the district assists the Barling Police Department, as well.

Southside High School Principal Jeff Prewitt said the agency has been especially helpful this year, as incoming freshman learn about the high school's expectations.

"It gives our school resource officers an opportunity to get to know our students and build relationships with them, but also gives us the opportunity to have not just a police presence, but a responsiveness that I don't believe we would have if we did not have our own police force."

The agency has responded to over 900 calls for service during this school year alone.

"It's kind of like any city, with 14,000 students and over 2,000 staff members. And then, on events that we have, there's times where we have over 5,000-7,000 people inside a football game, plus all the students and so forth," Hollenbeck said. "So with that happening, there's always going to be an occasional issue, between students arguing or fighting. We've had people coming on to campuses that weren't authorized. There's lost property. Cell phones that could turn up missing, or potentially stolen if they're left somewhere. We've had schools that were damaged by unknown persons over the weekend. Any type of call that you would receive while working patrol on the street, potentially we have those type of calls inside of schools, as well."

Hollenbeck said an arrest could've been made for 126 of those calls, but were prevented through diversion, communication and counseling.

"We want our students to feel safe around law enforcement officers," he said. "We want our students to have a rapport and a relationship with our law enforcement officers. Part of that is when they see us, they're going to open up a little bit more. It's my wish that will also help local law enforcement and their future interactions with citizens."

Hollenbeck said Fort Smith's agency aligns with the district's Vision 2023 plan for providing a safe and secure learning environment.

Clayton Bray (bottom right) and Justin Lopez (top), resource officers for the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department, monitor the halls on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2021, of Fort Smith Northside High School. Go to nwaonline.com/211205Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

