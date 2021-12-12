Fort Smith Toys for Tots seeing increased need, decrease in donations

FORT SMITH -- The covid-19 pandemic seems to be challenging donations for Toys for Tots and other national nonprofit charities collecting Christmas presents for children this year.

Roughly 12,620 toys were distributed to 3,345 children in the Fort Smith area in 2020 by the charity. John Wilson, local Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program campaign coordinator, said he's seeing an increase in people needing services this year, but a decrease in donations.

"It's actually even harder than last year -- even though last year was covid and everything -- because a lot of the other organizations that normally do toy drives are not really doing anything this year. But we're getting it done," he said.

Wilson said he thought the decrease in donations was due to supply chain issues causing toy shortages.

Stacy Floyd is the general manager of the Dollar General on Towson Avenue, one of the local donation locations. She said the store would usually have around $300 worth of donations by now, but they're lucky if they've reached $100.

"People have been giving us their change. We asked them if they wanted to buy a toy, but we couldn't get anything that way. So we decided we'd go ahead and start asking for their leftover change from their purchase. It adds up," she said.

About 45 businesses have toy drop-off stations across the River Valley. A full list of sites can be found at fort-smith-ar.toysfortots.org/ .

Those needing to request a toy can apply through the website as well.

Wilson said the only local toy drive planned for this year was held Saturday at The HUB at Chaffee Crossing, and the Walmarts off of Kelley Highway and Rogers Avenue. He said donations were slowly coming in, likely due to the cold weather.

"There's a lot of people that are going through a lot of hard times right now, and parents are struggling. Lots of times, children don't get anything. When I was a child, I was lucky to get a toy for Christmas," Wilson said. "It just makes it all worthwhile to have them receive something, knowing that they're loved and cared for."