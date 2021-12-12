FYI: Inverse Performance Art Symposium today at the Momentary

Dec. 12 (Sunday)

Inverse Performance Art Symposium -- With solo and group performances by the 2021 artist cohort, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $20. themomentary.org.

Sunday Reset -- Harvesting Harmony with Sunny & Bex, 10 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Snowman: A Family Concert" -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. sonamusic.org or 443-5600.

"Marie and Rosetta" -- 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

"A Christmas Carol" -- An adaptation by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 26, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- What changes when the worst kids in the world infiltrate the church Christmas pageant, 2 p.m. Dec. 12; 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St. in Rogers. $15-$35. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

Dec. 13 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness -- 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions -- For "Something Rotten," hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years," 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Dec. 14 (Tuesday)

First Edition Book Club -- "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende, noon (virtual) & 6 p.m. (in person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Vapors" By David Hill, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 15 (Wednesday)

Mindful Meditation -- 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Books on Main Book Club -- "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein, noon (virtual) & 6 p.m. (in person), Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Origami For Everyone -- Christmas Card Ornament, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library on Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Virtual Sketchbook Club -- Drawing Meaningful Objects, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Sign up at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 16 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafty Corner -- Pine Cone Ornaments, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library on Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab -- With Lakisha Bradley, 3-6 p.m., and a popup music performance by Craig Colorusso, 4-6 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Movie -- "The Muppet Christmas Carol," 5:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert Series -- With pianist Conrad Tao, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 17 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 2-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab -- With Junli Song, 3-6 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Simple Stencils with Laura Raborn, 6:30-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 902 S.W. Second St., Suite E, in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Conservatory of Classical Ballet and the Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Arend Arts Center, 1901 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

Dec. 18 (Saturday)

Make & Take -- Blessing Bags for those in need, 10 a.m.-noon, Children's Craft Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab -- With Ziba Rajabi & Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a drum circle with Papa Rap, storytelling and music at 1 p.m. with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Music Moves, Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 19 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vintage Christmas Card Display -- With collector Bob Underdown, 2-4 p.m., Headquarters House in Fayetteville. Free. Hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

