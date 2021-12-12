I-30 project in LR, NLR to require lane closings

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve new and continued lane closings starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The work is associated with the 30 Crossing project, as the agency calls it, including the widening of the 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes and replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; detour will be indicated with signs.

• I-30 frontage road northbound between East 10th and East Sixth streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• River Market Avenue between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock; East Second Street eastbound closed between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street; detour will be indicated with signs.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single-lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.