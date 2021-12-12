I-49 interchange work to close lanes

Continuing work to build the new Interstate 49 interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville will require additional lane closings starting today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close various lanes at the Bella Vista Bypass interchange to improve asphalt pavement from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Thursday night, weather permitting. The work also will take place from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Alternating lane closings will affect roadways connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, Bella Vista Bypass and I-49 ramps, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project that consists of building 2.8 miles of roadway with bridges on I-49, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71.