Incorporations

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Tubtub LLC, Rebecca Marie Turner, 2011 Venice Ave., Lowell

Pinewood Management Group LLC, Parker Touchton, 301 Poplar Road, Centerton

Ornelas Masonry LLC, Valerie Wilcoxson, 1203 S. Mimosa Circle, Rogers

Niccore LLC, Corey Eugene Bender, 42 W. Buckingham Drive, Rogers

Trail Ridge Subdivision Property Owner's Association Inc., Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Ozark Professional Paint LLC, Valerie Wilcoxson, 1203 S. Mimosa Circle, Rogers

Ozark Landscaping & Outdoor Living LLC, Seth Sitze, 514 N. F St., Rogers

All Clean Car Detailing LLC, Jeremy Schopper, 407 N. Nelson Ave., Gentry

Melton Rentals LLC, Brenda L. Melton, 704 Gail Drive, Siloam Springs

3B Advisors LLC, Brian Thomas Ganey Jr., 14924 Bethlehem Road, Gravette

Spore Holdings LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Happy Traga LLC, Maria Fernanda Solorzano, 429 E. Laura St., Rogers

Izzi's Lantern LLC, Michelle Elizabeth Schierschmidt, 205 E. Laura St., Rogers

Hitt Squared LLC, Donald Hitt, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers

Someday Investments LLC, Ashton Moore, 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 1, Bentonville

J&J Tree Services & Landscaping LLC, Jorge Arevalo Caballero, 2005 S. Pinewoods Drive, Rogers

Spore Ventures LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Covered Bridge Investments LLC, Steven C. Kierce, 11079 Timarron Drive, Bentonville

The Vanity Esthetics LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Winkler Works LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Hamilton Specialties Limited, Charles D. Hamilton III, 9418 Crestview Road, Rogers

Downtown Jewel Box LLC, Marie Jeannine Smith, 406 N.W. C St., Bentonville

Green Pastures Promised Place LLC, B.R. Price, 809 S.W. A St., Suite 105, Bentonville

Natural State Guides LLC, Myles Hartman, 2 Leicaster St., Bella Vista

Fiser Williams Rentals LLC, Elizabeth Williams, 1201 Birkshire Circle, Cave Springs

Radius Pipe Solutions LLC, Scot Edward McGuire, 1706 S. Walton Blvd., Unit 952, Bentonville

Advance Plant Protection LLC, Scot Edward McGuire, 1706 S. Walton Blvd., Unit 952, Bentonville

Jahda LLC, Janet Henderson Butterton, 1521 Amber Way, Centerton

First Quality Concrete Brackets LLC, Dean Losh, 4 Kemble Circle, Bella Vista

TDK Investments LLC, Kevin C. Felgenhauer II, 1200 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Prism Property Management LLC, Sandra K. Loveless, 301 S.E. Fullerton St., Bentonville

1767 W Bedford Loop LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville

ARBKX LLC, Zheng Xia, 3914 N.E. Kensington Ave., Bentonville

Heartlim Wholesome Holdings LLC, John Hosack Lim, 70 Cannich Drive, Bella Vista

Classic Catch Tours LLC, Toby Hague, 3 Cresswell Lane, Bella Vista

Hoover Specialty Equipment LLC, B.R. Price, 809 S.W. A St., Suite 105, Bentonville

Aztecs Siding Inc., Miguel Gomez, 13303 El Montano Road, Rogers

2000 N Garland LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville

Bentonville Bicycle Co. LLC, Paulius Juozaitis, 60 Headley Drive, Bella Vista

701 W Sycamore LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville

Burton Cattle Co. LLC, Ethan Burton, 380 Halleck Lane, Pea Ridge

Full Well Labs LLC, Michael Fullington, 1302 N.W. Angel Falls Road, Bentonville

Practically Perfect LLC, Jennifer Senter, 5400 S. Altamonte Road, Rogers

CMB Property Solutions LLC, Ronald Dean Walker Jr., 16979 Arkansas 264 East, Lowell

H&P Guidry LLC, Hannah Guidry, 34 Holly Drive, Suite B, Bentonville

Wylo Family LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Boxley's Creations LLC, Ashley Guzman, 3001 S. Fourth St., Rogers

Tuscan Hogs LLC, B.R. Price, 809 S.W. A St., Suite 105, Bentonville

Skygreen LLC, Anand Chinnakannan, 2406 S.W. Worthington Ave., Bentonville

JAK Lawn Services LLC, Crystal Lewis, 4211 S.W. Atlantic Court, Bentonville

Easterling Estates LLC, Adrienne Easterling, 4611 W. Mossy Oak Trail, Rogers

NWA Creative Spaces LLC, Kevin Fronterhouse, 5100 W. Park Ave, Apt. 281, Rogers

Padilla's Painting Inc., Ever Enrique Padilla Alvarado, 408 E. Marrieta Court, Rogers

Hankins Creative Co. LLC, Lawrence Thomas Hankins, 1405 Fifth Ave., Lowell

Carroll County

Dame Good Construction LLC, Travis Courtright, 205 Hillcrest Drive, Berryville

SFGES LLC, Ray Gilbert, 105 Passion Play Road, Suite A, Eureka Springs

Grand Central Hotel Inc., Terry Blanton, 229 Spring St., Eureka Springs

Eugene Walden Printing LLC, Eugene Walden, 4246 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Washington County

C&K Industrial LLC, Christopher Ryan McCormick, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Naa2000 Holdings, LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Reign Logistics Inc., Casey Singleton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Rucker Trucker Transport & Logistics LLC, Tyrek Rucks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Patsy Rodgers Home Of Equality Inc., James Lawayne Perry, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Resultz Fitness Worldwide LLC, Emmanuel Eyiuche, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Possum's Brush Hogging LLC, Preston Oswalt, 1404 N. Double Springs Road, Fayetteville

SP Sales Cooperation LLC, Irvin Sotero-Perez, 1220 S. West Ave., Fayetteville

Regina Sells NWA LLC, Regina Bennish, 1358 N. Lewis Ave., Fayetteville

Pinnacle Revenue Cycles LLC, Shanna Marie Wilcox, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Stidham Insurance LLC, Tim Stidham, 2241 W. Cartier St., Fayetteville

Namibia Rainbow Collections Inc., Candace Woody, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Two Brothers Handyman Services LLC, Michael Bryant, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

A+ Plumbing Of NWA LLC, Adam Knudson, 284 Ranalli Ave., Springdale

Kracomm LLC, Conrad Kramer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Tesseract Fabrication LLC, Joseph M. Maynard, 585 W. Willoughby Road, Fayetteville

Ceylongift LLC, Tharanga Hemachandra, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

FAM Technology LLC, Pramuditha Wasalasooriya, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

ABW Recruiting LLC, Ebru Eren Essex, 1273 N. Trail Drive, Fayetteville

Tatiara Slayage Makeup & Boutique LLC, Shania Tatiara Gulley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Trickett Services LLC, Jesse Trickett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Pinpoint LLC, Brittney Paul, 2720 N. Grey Squirrel Drive, Fayetteville

Browns Auto Repair & Detailing LLC, Jerry C. Brown Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

JY Wellness Group LLC, Jacquelyn Yerby, 2325 E. Kantz Lane, Fayetteville

Belles In Boots LLC, Brittany English, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ideal Real Estate Solutions LLC, Casey Tate-Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Starlite Express LLC, Ashley Ramsey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Oasis Nightclub And Bar LLC, Jenny Storey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Denise Rodriguez LLC, Denise Rodriguez, 2885 N. Brookbury Crossing, Fayetteville

Three Streams Homefront LLC, Steve Luther, 17096 Fletcher Road, Fayetteville

Dads Of NWA, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Trumann's Disciples Store LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

ZFJ Investments LLC, Zachary Jordan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Corporate Mama LLC, Sarah Steele, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Ramirez Diversified Services LLC, Robert Ramirez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

She Grind Cartel LLC, Shanecquia Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Belle, Book And Candle LLC, Christine Hughes, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Wink Studio LLC, Sabra Skelton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Diydabster LLC, Amy Rossetti, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Good Time Tiny LLC, Zachary Floyd Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Danphe LLC, Rasna Shrestha, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Key Prodigy LLC, Claudia Lizette Beltran, 2986 Chestnut Ave., Springdale

Sweet Escape Publishing LLC, Amy Meyer, 455 N. Center St., No. 421, Elkins

Pettigrew Rental Properties LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Clean Condition Professional Services LLC, Michelle L. Basnett, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

G Best Logistics LLC, George Beverly, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Urban Jacks Tree Service Inc., Patrick O'Sullivan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Acretrader 196 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Single Bedroom Properties LLC, Preston Ray Jones Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Gary W. Moore Architect PA, Gary W. Moore, 22081 Carter Road, Winslow

Identity & Purpose PLLC, Austin Tyler Brown, 2307 Woodland Ave., Springdale

Springhouse Ventures LLC, Ian Taylor Starnes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Dwightdavidjones LLC, Dwight David Jones, 21859 Firetower Road, Elkins

JCB Logistics LLC, William Eugene Everett, 3589 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 3, No. 86, Fayetteville

A Mother's Touch Childcare LLC, Krystal Lafears, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Karla Branson LLC, Karla Branson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Cherokee Outlaw Transportation LLC, Victor Huddleston, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Johnsons Meat Processing LLC, Wade Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

D&D Goddess Boutique LLC, Dvynn Starks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Hanan Khan Quran Lessons LLC, Hanan Khan, 554 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Parti Investments LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Illumicon Consulting LLC, Michael Pames, 420 N. Cedar Ridge Lane, Fayetteville

Williams & Sons Flooring Professionals LLC, Kyle Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Boss Lady Coaching Inc., Victoria Cole, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Grumpy's Old Time Barbecue Inc., Kurt J. Corley, 20658 Highland Drive, Springdale

J&E Cattle Co. LLC, Jimmie Patterson, 21308 Charlie Thurman Road, Summers

Apogee Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC, Daren Anderson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Life Happens Cleaning Service LLC, Pamela Sue Cone, 305 Kate Smith St., Prairie Grove

Prose Ventures LLC, Elizabeth Prenger, 1787 E. Oakcliff St., Fayetteville

Boyce Quality Management LLC, Timothy Boyce, 2476 W. Saint Petes Court, Apt. 101, Fayetteville

Sadler Land & Cattle LLC, Nathan Sadler, 1644 N. Ramsey Ave., Fayetteville

Right Path Transport LLC, Anjanette Brailsford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Prism Properties LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hijinx Backyard Hideaways LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Royal Hustle LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Thriveworks Telepsychiatry - Arkansas LLC, Anthony Centore, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Tenet Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine LLC, Schuyler Ronan Kraus, 3218 E. Idlewood Way, Fayetteville

Elite Housing Solutions By ASNB LLC, Lee D. Sowerbutts, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Utility Ex Inc., Jason Stallings, 2200 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A3, Springdale

Operation Tears Of The 22, Matthew Patrick Gillespie, 5447 Monica Marie Ave., Springdale

Dean's Auctions LLC, Deborah Dean, 15008 Elkhorn Springs Road, Fayetteville

Faydown LLC, Ron Childers, 109 W. Meadow St., Fayetteville

5 Oaks Rentals Inc., Jimmy C. Burns, 2804 Main Drive, Suite B, Johnson

RCJH LLC, Rick Lawson, 331 E. Fairway Lane, Fayetteville

