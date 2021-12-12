Incorporations

Benton County
Tubtub LLC, Rebecca Marie Turner, 2011 Venice Ave., Lowell
Pinewood Management Group LLC, Parker Touchton, 301 Poplar Road, Centerton
Ornelas Masonry LLC, Valerie Wilcoxson, 1203 S. Mimosa Circle, Rogers
Niccore LLC, Corey Eugene Bender, 42 W. Buckingham Drive, Rogers
Trail Ridge Subdivision Property Owner's Association Inc., Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Ozark Professional Paint LLC, Valerie Wilcoxson, 1203 S. Mimosa Circle, Rogers
Ozark Landscaping & Outdoor Living LLC, Seth Sitze, 514 N. F St., Rogers
All Clean Car Detailing LLC, Jeremy Schopper, 407 N. Nelson Ave., Gentry
Melton Rentals LLC, Brenda L. Melton, 704 Gail Drive, Siloam Springs
3B Advisors LLC, Brian Thomas Ganey Jr., 14924 Bethlehem Road, Gravette
Spore Holdings LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Happy Traga LLC, Maria Fernanda Solorzano, 429 E. Laura St., Rogers
Izzi's Lantern LLC, Michelle Elizabeth Schierschmidt, 205 E. Laura St., Rogers
Hitt Squared LLC, Donald Hitt, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers
Someday Investments LLC, Ashton Moore, 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 1, Bentonville
J&J Tree Services & Landscaping LLC, Jorge Arevalo Caballero, 2005 S. Pinewoods Drive, Rogers
Spore Ventures LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Covered Bridge Investments LLC, Steven C. Kierce, 11079 Timarron Drive, Bentonville
The Vanity Esthetics LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Winkler Works LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Hamilton Specialties Limited, Charles D. Hamilton III, 9418 Crestview Road, Rogers
Downtown Jewel Box LLC, Marie Jeannine Smith, 406 N.W. C St., Bentonville
Green Pastures Promised Place LLC, B.R. Price, 809 S.W. A St., Suite 105, Bentonville
Natural State Guides LLC, Myles Hartman, 2 Leicaster St., Bella Vista
Fiser Williams Rentals LLC, Elizabeth Williams, 1201 Birkshire Circle, Cave Springs
Radius Pipe Solutions LLC, Scot Edward McGuire, 1706 S. Walton Blvd., Unit 952, Bentonville
Advance Plant Protection LLC, Scot Edward McGuire, 1706 S. Walton Blvd., Unit 952, Bentonville
Jahda LLC, Janet Henderson Butterton, 1521 Amber Way, Centerton
First Quality Concrete Brackets LLC, Dean Losh, 4 Kemble Circle, Bella Vista
TDK Investments LLC, Kevin C. Felgenhauer II, 1200 S.W. A St., Bentonville
Prism Property Management LLC, Sandra K. Loveless, 301 S.E. Fullerton St., Bentonville
1767 W Bedford Loop LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville
ARBKX LLC, Zheng Xia, 3914 N.E. Kensington Ave., Bentonville
Heartlim Wholesome Holdings LLC, John Hosack Lim, 70 Cannich Drive, Bella Vista
Classic Catch Tours LLC, Toby Hague, 3 Cresswell Lane, Bella Vista
Hoover Specialty Equipment LLC, B.R. Price, 809 S.W. A St., Suite 105, Bentonville
Aztecs Siding Inc., Miguel Gomez, 13303 El Montano Road, Rogers
2000 N Garland LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville
Bentonville Bicycle Co. LLC, Paulius Juozaitis, 60 Headley Drive, Bella Vista
701 W Sycamore LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville
Burton Cattle Co. LLC, Ethan Burton, 380 Halleck Lane, Pea Ridge
Full Well Labs LLC, Michael Fullington, 1302 N.W. Angel Falls Road, Bentonville
Practically Perfect LLC, Jennifer Senter, 5400 S. Altamonte Road, Rogers
CMB Property Solutions LLC, Ronald Dean Walker Jr., 16979 Arkansas 264 East, Lowell
H&P Guidry LLC, Hannah Guidry, 34 Holly Drive, Suite B, Bentonville
Wylo Family LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Boxley's Creations LLC, Ashley Guzman, 3001 S. Fourth St., Rogers
Tuscan Hogs LLC, B.R. Price, 809 S.W. A St., Suite 105, Bentonville
Skygreen LLC, Anand Chinnakannan, 2406 S.W. Worthington Ave., Bentonville
JAK Lawn Services LLC, Crystal Lewis, 4211 S.W. Atlantic Court, Bentonville
Easterling Estates LLC, Adrienne Easterling, 4611 W. Mossy Oak Trail, Rogers
NWA Creative Spaces LLC, Kevin Fronterhouse, 5100 W. Park Ave, Apt. 281, Rogers
Padilla's Painting Inc., Ever Enrique Padilla Alvarado, 408 E. Marrieta Court, Rogers
Hankins Creative Co. LLC, Lawrence Thomas Hankins, 1405 Fifth Ave., Lowell
Carroll County
Dame Good Construction LLC, Travis Courtright, 205 Hillcrest Drive, Berryville
SFGES LLC, Ray Gilbert, 105 Passion Play Road, Suite A, Eureka Springs
Grand Central Hotel Inc., Terry Blanton, 229 Spring St., Eureka Springs
Eugene Walden Printing LLC, Eugene Walden, 4246 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Washington County
C&K Industrial LLC, Christopher Ryan McCormick, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Naa2000 Holdings, LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Reign Logistics Inc., Casey Singleton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Rucker Trucker Transport & Logistics LLC, Tyrek Rucks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Patsy Rodgers Home Of Equality Inc., James Lawayne Perry, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Resultz Fitness Worldwide LLC, Emmanuel Eyiuche, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Possum's Brush Hogging LLC, Preston Oswalt, 1404 N. Double Springs Road, Fayetteville
SP Sales Cooperation LLC, Irvin Sotero-Perez, 1220 S. West Ave., Fayetteville
Regina Sells NWA LLC, Regina Bennish, 1358 N. Lewis Ave., Fayetteville
Pinnacle Revenue Cycles LLC, Shanna Marie Wilcox, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Stidham Insurance LLC, Tim Stidham, 2241 W. Cartier St., Fayetteville
Namibia Rainbow Collections Inc., Candace Woody, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Two Brothers Handyman Services LLC, Michael Bryant, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
A+ Plumbing Of NWA LLC, Adam Knudson, 284 Ranalli Ave., Springdale
Kracomm LLC, Conrad Kramer, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Tesseract Fabrication LLC, Joseph M. Maynard, 585 W. Willoughby Road, Fayetteville
Ceylongift LLC, Tharanga Hemachandra, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
FAM Technology LLC, Pramuditha Wasalasooriya, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
ABW Recruiting LLC, Ebru Eren Essex, 1273 N. Trail Drive, Fayetteville
Tatiara Slayage Makeup & Boutique LLC, Shania Tatiara Gulley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Trickett Services LLC, Jesse Trickett, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Pinpoint LLC, Brittney Paul, 2720 N. Grey Squirrel Drive, Fayetteville
Browns Auto Repair & Detailing LLC, Jerry C. Brown Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
JY Wellness Group LLC, Jacquelyn Yerby, 2325 E. Kantz Lane, Fayetteville
Belles In Boots LLC, Brittany English, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ideal Real Estate Solutions LLC, Casey Tate-Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Starlite Express LLC, Ashley Ramsey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Oasis Nightclub And Bar LLC, Jenny Storey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Denise Rodriguez LLC, Denise Rodriguez, 2885 N. Brookbury Crossing, Fayetteville
Three Streams Homefront LLC, Steve Luther, 17096 Fletcher Road, Fayetteville
Dads Of NWA, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Trumann's Disciples Store LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
ZFJ Investments LLC, Zachary Jordan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Corporate Mama LLC, Sarah Steele, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Ramirez Diversified Services LLC, Robert Ramirez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
She Grind Cartel LLC, Shanecquia Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Belle, Book And Candle LLC, Christine Hughes, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Wink Studio LLC, Sabra Skelton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Diydabster LLC, Amy Rossetti, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Good Time Tiny LLC, Zachary Floyd Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Danphe LLC, Rasna Shrestha, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Key Prodigy LLC, Claudia Lizette Beltran, 2986 Chestnut Ave., Springdale
Sweet Escape Publishing LLC, Amy Meyer, 455 N. Center St., No. 421, Elkins
Pettigrew Rental Properties LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Clean Condition Professional Services LLC, Michelle L. Basnett, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
G Best Logistics LLC, George Beverly, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Urban Jacks Tree Service Inc., Patrick O'Sullivan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Acretrader 196 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Single Bedroom Properties LLC, Preston Ray Jones Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Gary W. Moore Architect PA, Gary W. Moore, 22081 Carter Road, Winslow
Identity & Purpose PLLC, Austin Tyler Brown, 2307 Woodland Ave., Springdale
Springhouse Ventures LLC, Ian Taylor Starnes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Dwightdavidjones LLC, Dwight David Jones, 21859 Firetower Road, Elkins
JCB Logistics LLC, William Eugene Everett, 3589 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 3, No. 86, Fayetteville
A Mother's Touch Childcare LLC, Krystal Lafears, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Karla Branson LLC, Karla Branson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Cherokee Outlaw Transportation LLC, Victor Huddleston, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Johnsons Meat Processing LLC, Wade Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
D&D Goddess Boutique LLC, Dvynn Starks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Hanan Khan Quran Lessons LLC, Hanan Khan, 554 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville
Parti Investments LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Illumicon Consulting LLC, Michael Pames, 420 N. Cedar Ridge Lane, Fayetteville
Williams & Sons Flooring Professionals LLC, Kyle Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Boss Lady Coaching Inc., Victoria Cole, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Grumpy's Old Time Barbecue Inc., Kurt J. Corley, 20658 Highland Drive, Springdale
J&E Cattle Co. LLC, Jimmie Patterson, 21308 Charlie Thurman Road, Summers
Apogee Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC, Daren Anderson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Life Happens Cleaning Service LLC, Pamela Sue Cone, 305 Kate Smith St., Prairie Grove
Prose Ventures LLC, Elizabeth Prenger, 1787 E. Oakcliff St., Fayetteville
Boyce Quality Management LLC, Timothy Boyce, 2476 W. Saint Petes Court, Apt. 101, Fayetteville
Sadler Land & Cattle LLC, Nathan Sadler, 1644 N. Ramsey Ave., Fayetteville
Right Path Transport LLC, Anjanette Brailsford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Prism Properties LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hijinx Backyard Hideaways LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Royal Hustle LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Thriveworks Telepsychiatry - Arkansas LLC, Anthony Centore, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Tenet Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine LLC, Schuyler Ronan Kraus, 3218 E. Idlewood Way, Fayetteville
Elite Housing Solutions By ASNB LLC, Lee D. Sowerbutts, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Utility Ex Inc., Jason Stallings, 2200 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A3, Springdale
Operation Tears Of The 22, Matthew Patrick Gillespie, 5447 Monica Marie Ave., Springdale
Dean's Auctions LLC, Deborah Dean, 15008 Elkhorn Springs Road, Fayetteville
Faydown LLC, Ron Childers, 109 W. Meadow St., Fayetteville
5 Oaks Rentals Inc., Jimmy C. Burns, 2804 Main Drive, Suite B, Johnson
RCJH LLC, Rick Lawson, 331 E. Fairway Lane, Fayetteville