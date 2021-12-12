It means more for Sooners

TULSA -- Based on recent history, the Oklahoma men's basketball team should be fine in the SEC whenever the Sooners make the jump from the Big 12 sometime in the next four seasons.

Oklahoma extended its winning streak against SEC teams to nine games with an 88-66 pounding of the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at the BOK Center.

It was the second victory over a ranked SEC opponent this season for the Sooners, who beat No. 14 Florida 74-67 on Dec. 1 at home.

The Sooners' SEC winning streak started with a 65-60 victory over Florida in a tournament in the Bahamas on Nov. 21, 2018.

Oklahoma also has beaten Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri (twice), Mississippi State and Alabama during its streak.

Alabama was the last SEC team to beat the Sooners, 80-73, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Jan. 27, 2018.

New high for Davis

Arkansas sophomore guard Davonte Davis scored a career-high 26 points in Saturday's loss. He hit 9 of 21 shots, including 4 of 8 three-pointers, and 4 of 4 free throws.

"I really don't care or how I feel myself," Davis said. "We were coming in to win and we didn't get the job done."

Davis' previous scoring high was 20 points against Georgia last season. He hit 9 of 14 shots in the Razorbacks' 99-69 victory at Walton Arena.

Smart absent again

Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart did not travel for Saturday's game.

Smart, who is in his first year with the program after being hired May 12, missed his second consecutive game because of an illness. He was not present for Tuesday's 86-66 victory over UNC-Charlotte on Tuesday.

"Keith is sick, so he was unable to make the trip," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Musselman did not provide a timeline for Smart's return to the bench.

After Musselman was ejected with 3:30 left Saturday, assistant Gus Argenal directed the team.

Shooting struggles

Senior guard JD Notae is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game, but he's shooting 27.0% (20 of 74) on three-pointers. He was 2 of 7 from beyond the arc Saturday and 3 of 14 overall from the field to drop his season shooting to 41.6%.

"Well, he thinks he's capable of shooting himself out of it," Coach Eric Musselman said when asked about Notae's struggles. "And I can promise you that it has been addressed.

"It's been addressed and talked about, and if it continues to happen, roles might have to change and I might have to look at another lineup or something. Because it has been addressed over and over and over.

"So I think we're beyond the point of hoping that it works itself out by shooting out of it."

Hotlines

Both teams tore it up from the free-throw line, as the Razorbacks and Sooners combined for 36-of-40 shooting from the line.

Arkansas led the way at 17 of 18 for a season-high 94.4%. The Razorbacks' previous best free-throw shooting game had been 27 of 34 (79.4%) in a 72-64 win over Kansas State in Kansas City, Mo.

JD Notae went 5 for 5 from the line to lead the way Saturday, followed by Davonte Davis, who was 4 for 4. Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes all went 2 for 2, while Jaylin Williams (2 for 3) had the lone miss.

Oklahoma nailed 19 of 22 (86.4%) of its shots at the line, which was not a season high. The Sooners made 7 of 8 (87.5%) in a 73-70 loss to Utah State on Nov. 21.

Arkansas improved its season free throw rate from 69.7% to 71.7% with Saturday's performance.

Muss and Moser

Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser improved to 2-1 in head coaching matchups against Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman.

Their teams split two games when Musselman was at Nevada and Moser was at Loyola-Chicago.

Moser's Ramblers beat Musselman's Wolf Pack 69-68 in a Sweet 16 game in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Nevada then went to Chicago the next season and beat the Ramblers 69-54.

Vs. Oklahoma

Arkansas fell to 16-13 against Oklahoma and lost to the Sooners at a neutral site for the first time in six games.

Umude scores

Arkansas senior forward Stanley Umude, a transfer from South Dakota, had seven points after being held scoreless in the previous game when the Razorbacks beat UNC-Charlotte 86-66 on Tuesday night.

The UNCC game ended a streak of 95 games in which Umude had scored. He scored in his final 87 games at South Dakota -- where he had 1,520 points in four seasons -- and in his first nine games for the Razorbacks.

Vs. the Big 12

Arkansas is 1-1 against Big 12 teams this season. The Razorbacks beat Kansas State 72-64 in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 21 in the Hall of Fame Classic. They'll play West Virginia on Jan. 29 in Walton Arena in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Blended crew

The neutral site game featured a crew with two of three officials -- Gerry Pollard and Owen Short -- who call SEC and Big 12 games. The third official, Darron George, calls Big 12 games.

Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff and Scottie Bordelon of wholehogsports.com contirbuted information for this report.