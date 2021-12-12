Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 12-12-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION TUCKER, 2400 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 8. This follow up assessment regards item #55 Only, CFM (certified food protection manager.) Certificate provided by email.

• BURGER KING, 400 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Receptacles containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use.

• JULIE'S COUNTRY STORE, 214 E. Main St., Sherrill. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observed sugar out of original container. Food packaged in Retail Food Observed establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Sugar was labeled during time of inspection. Observed a jar of seasoning stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Floors shall be cleaned as often as needed. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Observed no CFM (certified food protection manager) at this establishment.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 6. No soap observed at hand washing sink in kitchen by the reach in refrigerator. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink in kitchen by reach in refrigerator. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Observed food stored in bulk bins not labeled with the common name of the food it contains. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops between use. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed single use buckets being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed an accumulated of debris on and around the ceiling vents in the kitchen. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

MCDONALD'S, 8012 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 6. Low water pressure observed in three compartment sink. Water under pressure shall be provided to all fixtures, EQUIPMENT, and nonFOOD EQUIPMENT that are required to use water except that water supplied as specified under Subparagraphs 5-104.12(A) and (B) to a TEMPORARY FOOD ESTABLISHMENT or in response to a temporary interruption of a water supply need not be under pressure. Handle was repaired on three compartment sink to restore pressure during inspection. Floors under drink machine in lobby area are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, 6715 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Dec. 6. Observed food debris in the hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed bottles of chemicals being stored above the meat slicer. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Bottles of chemicals were moved to chemical storage area during inspection. Observed some food prepared and packaged in the store in refrigerator with no labels. Food packaged in a retail food establishment shall be labeled as specified by law. Food containers were labeled during inspection. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 3. Buttermilk (46 degrees F) in salad bar cooler and black olives (48 degrees F) in salad bar line cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused. Observed some debris build up on the ceiling in the kitchen. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.