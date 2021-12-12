Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 12-12-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Carl Ventrus Tre'von Dunn III, 23, and Kiarra Nikesha Woods, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 8.

Elias Santiago Luna, 33, and Edith Castro Valdez, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 9.

Ronald Heath Tucker, 44, and Melissa Ann Taylor, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 3.

Terrus Deralle Flemister, 39, and Juleon Latrice Craven, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 30.

Tyron Kavon McCoy, 22, and Tia Nicole Moore, 22, both of White Hall, recorded Dec. 3.

Tevon Lemont King, 27, and Tiangela Anesha Rashawn Cole, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 3.

Daniel Lee Ford Jr., 38, and Shelby Lynn Bolieau, 29, both of Sherrill, recorded Dec. 9.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

James Williams v. Michelle M. Williams, granted Dec. 6.

Acquanetta Burns v. Lakesha Douglas, granted Dec. 6.

Melissa Morris White v. Otha White, granted Dec. 7.

Lawrence John-Williams v. Bimpe John-Williams, granted Dec. 7.

Andrea Smith v. Kaseem Smith, granted Dec. 8.

Degrant Wilson v. Patricia Wilson, granted Dec. 9.