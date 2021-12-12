Issue is complicated

The editorial "Request on Abortion" seems to express the hope that if we just let "We the People" alone for a few decades, the abortion question will be settled. I don't know how the question will be, or should be, resolved. But this hope, if not specious, is at best very naïve.

Harry Truman in 1948 ordered the desegregation of the armed forces, after Black soldiers had fought in the American Revolution, the Civil War, and the two World Wars. How much longer would it have taken for We the People to get around to this?

Abigail Adams in 1776 famously urged her husband John to "remember the ladies, adding "Remember all men would be tyrants if they could." The ladies were not "remembered" until the Equal Rights Amendment was ratified in 2020 (though still uncertified), 100 years after the movement began to secure voting rights for (white) women. And even now, women face discrimination in many areas.

Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which banned discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. It addressed voting rights, employment, public accommodations, education, and more. Johnson said, "I know the risks are great, and we might lose the South, but those sorts of states may be lost anyway."

And he was right. If we had waited until We the People got around to acting in accord with the Constitution, I think some of those rights, probably including those of women, would still be denied.

So don't try to tell us that a gradual approach to political issues is a good thing. Abortion is a complicated issue, with moral, medical, religious, as well as political considerations. It deserves more than a "wait and see" response.

ETHEL SIMPSON

Fayetteville

It's nothing but a ruse

Folks, as a teenager in the late '60s I rode with my Democrat enforcer/bagman father through the swamps of Louisiana delivering and picking up money to buy votes for the Democrats right before elections.

I tell you this to show I am very familiar with their con ways.

And I can assure you that John Brummett's theory that suddenly in the '60s and '70s, the Democrat Party and the Republican Party decided to swap how they stood on race and civil rights is hogwash. Never happened.

I can also assure you that the powers and elites knew exactly what they were doing when they put these incompetent failures, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in office. Biden got there because of 50 years of riding the back bench, and, well, we all know how Harris got there, don't we?

I'm betting the Democrats will now gently retire them both in the proper order, so that Michele Obama rides in to save us all in '24.

It's all a big con game and the fix is in.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Humane treatment

A Dec. 4 editorial indicated planning underway for producers to treat chickens more humanely.

Such planning is doubtlessly a response to consumer perceptions that factory farmers couldn't care less about animal welfare. The upsurge in purchases of meat alternatives (and improvement in their quality) makes meat producers want to improve their public image.

Surprisingly, the editorial focused on whether kinder treatment of chickens would raise their market price. Yet American families today spend a smaller percent of their income on groceries than ever before. We can afford to pay a bit more for chicken or to eat a bit less of it.

In today's world, chickens have become production units. But they remain intelligent, sensitive beings. They have emotions; they can suffer. A civilized society is morally obligated to strive for a better balance between efficiency and humane treatment than currently exists.

Today, chickens are crammed into windowless buildings so crowded that moving about is difficult. Fed a diet full of growth hormones, they become so big so soon that sometimes their legs collapse under them. The air they breathe is toxic because they live in their excrement, typically not cleaned out until the birds go to slaughter, making way for a new "crop" of chicks.

There are about four times as many chickens as there are humans in the U.S. (We slaughter some 9 billion a year.) But they are "out of sight, out of mind." Chicken factories are usually in remote areas, on private property; the public, including media, are denied access. We only see the birds after they are dead--at Chick-fil-A or the supermarket.

The birds exist in a legal void. The Arkansas anti-cruelty law excludes farm operations from coverage. Birds are also exempted from the Humane Slaughter Act (the only federal law providing any protection for farm animals).

There is reason for skepticism about prospects for reform. But Christmas is coming and we can hope for a start toward better treatment of our birds--something to celebrate this holiday season.

KAY OLIVER HODNETT

Little Rock

Not wonderful for all

For many of us, this is not "the most wonderful time of year." Those of us who have suffered significant loss may find it difficult to experience the joy and excitement of the holidays.

We are not anti-Christmas, anti-joy and, most especially, not anti-giving. We simply suffer more this time of year. Memories are more vivid. We see others seemingly happy and having a good time. We may feel guilty if we don't feel the same way. We long for whatever or whomever we have lost.

So please check on loved ones and neighbors during this season of giving. Extend to them the gift of your time--a listening ear, a treat from your kitchen, a hug or gentle touch. Make sure they know they are not alone, that it is okay to feel less than cheerful.

Treat yourself with kindness. Do not attempt to drown your sorrows with food, drink, drugs or excessive spending. Participate only in ways in which you are comfortable. Donate to a charitable organization if you can. Accept help if you need it. Practice gratitude. Spread love any way you can. Express your emotions in a safe environment.

A brand-new year is on the horizon. Open your heart and greet it with love, hope and a commitment to kindness and compassion. Take care of one another. You are loved. All will be well.

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: text HELLO to 741741

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to talk to someone; or text 838255 to connect with a VA responder.

JANET NEILL

Little Rock