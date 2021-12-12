LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Health insurance for board members voted down | Third R.O.C.K. Academy cohort graduates | Members named to small-business council

Health insurance motion voted down

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips at a board meeting Tuesday made a motion to amend next year's municipal budget to include optional health insurance for city board members.

The motion was ultimately voted down.

Phillips explained that his proposed amendment to the budget would allow the 10 city directors the option to opt into the city's health insurance offered to employees.

He said the collective cost would be $50,000, assuming all 10 directors opt in.

City board members, with the exception of the mayor, are paid $18,000 annually, along with a $250 monthly office allowance, according to city code.

The final vote was 1-7, with Phillips voting in favor, City Director Ken Richardson voting "present" and City Director Capi Peck absent.

R.O.C.K. Academy grads recognized

Individuals who took part in the third cohort of R.O.C.K. Academy were recognized with a graduation ceremony during a board meeting Tuesday.

The six-week course launched last year and is designed to give residents insight into municipal government. (The acronym stands for Residents Obtaining Community Knowledge.)

A tweet from the city Friday said to look out for the next edition of the academy in the spring.

Members revealed for business panel

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips at Tuesday's Little Rock board meeting announced the members of a new small-business advisory council that has been formed after board members voted to create the council in October.

Members are Abbi Siler of Abbi's Teas and Things; Jason Davis of the Davis Firm; Daron Hall of K Hall and Sons Produce; Joe Vincent of Rock City Kitchen and Rock City Taco; Bryan Stewart of Club Empire; and Melanie Miller of Transformed by Melanie Miller.

The group will start meeting in January, said Phillips, who spearheaded the effort to create the council.

City board hears 1st '22-budget reading

Little Rock board members heard only a first reading of the 2022 budget ordinance at a meeting Tuesday, with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. explaining that officials wanted them to have as much time as possible to review the budget.

Ordinances must receive three readings before they can be voted on for final adoption. Board members will have to adopt the budget before the end of the year.

The spending plan would balance general fund expenses and revenue at approximately $222 million.