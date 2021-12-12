Little Rock police chief: Low bonds, lack of notification about inmate releases adding to crime problems

Keeping violent felons from reoffending is made more difficult by the lack of a system to notify police when suspects are released on bail, judges setting lower bail amounts and convicted criminals being released on parole because of covid-19 measures taken by prisons, the Little Rock Police chief said Friday.

However, officials from other parts of the legal system suggested that the problem is more nuanced. One prosecutor said he's frustrated with the bond problem as well, and a spokesperson from the Arkansas Department of Correction said inmates released because of covid-19 precautions are not violent offenders.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey's concerns come as crime is on the rise in Little Rock, with violent crimes up 12% from last year, and homicides -- 59, so far, the most since at least 2010 -- up 28% from 2020, according to city statistics last updated Dec. 6.

One of the biggest obstacles to mitigating violent crime is that police don't know when an offender has been released from jail on bond, Humphrey said, and those bonds can often be unreasonably low, allowing the offenders to bond out when law enforcement and prosecutors intended to keep them behind bars for the safety of the public.

"We don't know they've been released until another crime has been committed," Humphrey said. "It's too late then."

There is no notification system that allows police to know when a suspect has been released on bond, Humphrey said, and detectives are stretched too thinly to manually monitor every violent felon's status in the court system.

Sometimes it's just "by coincidence" that officers find out someone charged in a violent crime is back on the street, Humphrey said.

Humphrey said he has heard patrol officers say "I thought they were in jail, we had no idea they were released," he said.

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, said he was not aware of any system to notify local law enforcement agencies when someone is released on bail.

"If we could come up with a process where we were notified that this individual has been released" it would help police prevent follow-up crimes by using data and information from community members to identify individuals who are likely to commit violent crime again, Humphrey said.

He did not indicate that any steps are being taken toward establishing such a system, either with the Pulaski County jail or with the state Department of Correction.

Little Rock Police Department spokesperson Mark Edwards said more time is needed to come up with a solution for the problem.

Another issue, Humphrey said, that is trouble for him and his officers is that bail amounts set high to keep people accused of violent crimes in jail until their trials are often being reduced to a fraction of what they were set at, he said.

Sometimes, bail is reduced to as much as 10% of the original amount, which can often be "pocket change" for suspects with money from selling drugs or other crimes, Humphrey said.

He said he has no idea why bails are being reduced so low.

"That's something way out of our control," he said. "That's a question that's going to have to be posed to judges."

John Johnson, Pulaski County chief deputy prosecutor, said prosecutors in his office always push for the highest possible bond amount for people charged with serious crimes, and no bail in capital crimes, but the final decision is up to the judge.

"We're frustrated with it too," Johnson said of the reduced bonds he's seen for violent criminals.

Police officers and detectives frequently testify in bond hearings for the prosecution to argue that the suspect be held on higher bond, Johnson said.

Defense attorneys usually present evidence that the accused has a support system or a job that would make him likely to show up for his court date and not flee, he added.

Judges must consider the strength of the case against the accused, the accused's criminal history and any indicators that the person will flee or reoffend if released, Johnson said.





The defendant often will appeal for a bond reduction if he cannot afford the bail set in the initial hearing within 48 hours of his arrest, Johnson said. This is not always successful, but comes down to a judge's ruling based on the facts of the case and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Johnson and other prosecutors know that judges are aware of incidents recently where suspects released on bail then committed violent crimes. They could not say with certainty why lower bails have been set or bail amounts have been reduced.

"There's no strategy in a big picture sense" for persuading judges to set high bonds, Johnson said, adding that prosecutors just have to present the facts and argue for the highest reasonable amount.

When it comes to convicted criminals released on parole, Corrections agency spokesperson Cindy Murphy said Arkansas law requires the department to notify local law enforcement when a person is paroled by sending written notifications to the communities where the person was sentenced and where the person will be released to.

Law enforcement can also look up a person's parole status and the contact information for the person's parole or probation officer in the Arkansas Crime Information Center database, Murphy said.

"I want to stress that all inmates who were considered for modified [Emergency Powers Act] release were convicted of crimes that are non-sexual and non-violent," Murphy said, referring to covid-19-related releases.

Additionally, they still had to have an acceptable parole plan and be granted early release by the parole board and Department of Correction Director Dexter Payne, Murphy said.

That's of little comfort to Humphrey.

"Some of those are individuals who may have committed violent crime [that] we may not even know about," Humphrey said. "Those are people who were on their way to committing violent crimes, [we] put them in jail, they were in jail for 60 to 90 days, they're out, and now this is their time to continue to commit those crimes. So it's kinda hard to say that it's not those non-violent individuals who are being paroled out."

Although he couldn't say how likely it is for a suspect in a homicide or other shooting investigation to have committed previous felonies, he said many of the suspects have had previous run-ins with the law.

"Some of these individuals we're dealing with would probably be in jail if the courts weren't backed up or if they hadn't been released through the covid restrictions," Humphrey said.

"I'm not blaming that on anyone," Humphrey said. "The system is just overloaded."

The chief acknowledged that any plan enacted would have to respect a person's right to privacy and presumption of innocence.

"When we get to the point where we're violating people's rights based on 'we think they're going to commit a crime,' then we've got a problem," Humphrey said.

"When you cut corners, then something's gonna happen, and that individual's gonna be back on the street," he continued. "And if we do that, we're culpable in whatever that person does."