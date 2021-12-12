LIVE! in NWA: A Cappella Fest Accepting Applicants, plus live music all over NWA

The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville announced last week that auditions are now being accepted for the performing arts center's annual a cappella festival, VoiceJam. The competition is open to any a cappella group of three to 20 performers and will take place in April.

Video audition submissions will be accepted now through Jan. 31, and groups selected to compete in person at the WAC will be announced Feb. 3. Ticket information, competition criteria and details on how to audition to become a VoiceJam competitor can be found at waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.

BELLA VISTA

• Michael Cooper performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 14; Russ Hutchison performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 15; Get In The Truck performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 17; and L+B Music perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 12 Cunningham Corner. Free. 802-6455; jjsgrill.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 12, with a Beer & Carols event benefiting the NWA Children's Shelter, with emcees Jaclyn House and Jason Suel and featuring members of the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra at the Four Points by Sheraton, 211 S.E. Walton Blvd. 501-850-2030; beerandhymns.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 16; Pinetop Renegades perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 17; and Shilah Molina & The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• DJ Testube performs 51 Years of Pride Music at 5 p.m. Dec. 16; and Statehouse Electric performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas ($10) performs "The Snowman: A Family Concert" at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 12, at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• Rachel B performs at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 12; Asher Perkins performs at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13; JR Neal performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Circle of Thirds performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; The Cole Birmingham Band performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17; and Awayne performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Church Girls ($10) perform with guests Gardensnakes, and Fight Dream at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Chucky Waggs ($10) performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16; The Bel Airs ($8) perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 for Happy Hour; Boom Kinetic performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 17; and the Cate Brothers' annual birthday concert ($10) will be hosted with guests Dawn Cate Band at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Beth Stockdell performs a Holiday Harp concert at 12 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Shotgun Billys perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17; and Mister Lucky performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 324 W. Dickson St. Free. 435-6000; jjsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

• Paden Baggett performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 14; Lance McDaniel performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Whippersnapper performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17; and Oklahoma Moon Trio performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave. Free. 434-4555; jjsgrill.com.

• Flatland Cavalry ($15-$20) performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; and Giovannie & The Hired Guns ($12-$15) perform with guest Holly Beth at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

ROGERS

• Jenna & Friends perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• TJ Scarlett performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 14; Jeff Fox performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Mister Lucky performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17; and Shotgun Billys perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Jeff Fox performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 14; A&W performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Rumours performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17; and Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. Free. jjsgrill.com.

• Beth Gray performs Christmas tunes at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OKLA.

• Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Jesse Joice performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 17; and Nighttrain performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 18 in SEVEN Bar at the Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. Free. 800-754-4111; facebook.com/CherokeeCasinoWSS.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.