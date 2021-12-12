Lonoke County bridges topic of online meeting

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting an online public meeting about the proposed replacement of bridges on Arkansas 13 and and Arkansas 31 in Lonoke County.

The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials and provide written comments through a website that will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24. The online public meeting is at https://bit.ly/31LIidy.

The link goes to an online public meeting website, which has project materials and handouts that would have been shown at in-person meetings, the department said. A separate link on that page will provide a Spanish version of the presentation.

There will also be an option to send online comment forms to agency staff, or print the form and mail it to, Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark. 72209.

People without Internet access can contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information.