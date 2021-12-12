Man, 30, dies in hospital after arrest at LR theater

A person died in a hospital Friday night after being arrested by a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy as a suspect in a fight at a movie theater in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Terence Caffey, 30, of Little Rock was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock after going into medical distress following a struggle during his arrest.

The sheriff's office employees involved were on administrative leave Saturday evening while the incident was under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and the sheriff's office Professional Standards Unit, Lt. Cody Burk wrote in the release.

Burk said the incident report had not yet been completed, and the name of the deputy involved was not released as of Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, a deputy who had just finished an off-duty shift at the Movie Tavern at 11300 Bass Pro Parkway got a call from theater management that Caffey was attacking employees.

The deputy saw Caffey and several employees fighting, and Caffey struggled as the deputy attempted to arrest him, the release said.

The report does not detail the fight, but medical personnel were called to assess Caffey and the deputy for injuries, at which point Caffey went into medical distress and was taken to the hospital. The report does not offer any details about the nature of Caffey's distress.