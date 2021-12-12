ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Mean Girls' national tour onstage in Fayetteville





This week in Arkansas entertainment, events and the arts:

'Mean Girls' tour

The first national tour of the musical comedy "Mean Girls" (music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, book by Tina Fey, based on the film of the same name), will be onstage 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $41-$125 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Attendees of a "Mean Girls" cocktail class 6:30 p.m. Saturday will make two show-theme cocktails. Sponsor is Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and Catering Unlimited. Tickets are $35 plus fees; space is limited.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.

WWII Christmas

"American St. Nick," a documentary about a handful of American soldiers who helped bring the Christmas spirit back to the children of war-weary Wiltz, Luxembourg, during World War II, screens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St, Little Rock. It's part of the museum's "Movies at MacArthur" series. Admission is free. Call (501) 376-4602.

'Thrifty' exhibit

"Thrift Style," a traveling exhibit from Exhibits USA exploring the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects, is on display Wednesday-Jan. 19 at the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. at Cherry Street, Rogers. The exhibit consists of 41 pieces, from patterns to garments, from the Great Depression and World War II. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.



