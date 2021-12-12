New Jacksonville/North Pulaski middle school too small, district tells federal judge, asking to add classrooms for 200 more students





The brand-new Jacksonville Middle School that opened to students in August needs to be expanded, district representatives told a federal judge last week.

Scott Richardson, an attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, asked U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. to authorize the district to add classrooms to accommodate 200 more sixth-through-eighth-grade students.

The school was built with classroom space for 850. It had an Oct. 1 enrollment of 852, Richardson wrote.

The addition can be done without hindering the district's plans for constructing replacement schools for Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto elementary schools, Richardson said in his motion to Marshall.

Marshall is the presiding judge in a long-running Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit in which the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district is a party.

Marshall in 2018 directed that Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto be replaced before any phase II expansion projects are undertaken at what would become the district's new high school or the new middle school -- "unless the replacements can be done at the same time as one or both of the expansions without hindering completion of the new elementary schools."

Richardson said the district intends to use special federal covid-19 relief funding to pay for the middle school addition.

Jeremy Owoh, superintendent of the district, said in an interview Friday that the construction of the eight needed classrooms will cost a little over $4 million. The classroom addition would be an allowable use of the federal money, he said.

The district is to receive almost $19 million over the course of several years in federal covid-19 relief money. One of the many purposes of the money is to enable schools to promote physical distancing of students and staff to limit the spread of covid-19.

As it stands, Jacksonville Middle is using common spaces such as the gymnasium and cafeteria for classes.

"We definitely need to move forward with the phase II," Owoh said.

While the school needs additional classrooms, the cafeteria, library/media center and gymnasium were initially built for 1,050 students and so won't be part of any expansion.

Richardson told the judge that when the middle school planning started in the 2015-16 school year, middle school enrollment was about 700 students.

The district projected a 15% growth rate over 10 years, which would have put the enrollment at about 811 students in the 2025-26 school year, he said.

"JNPSD did not anticipate needing Phase II until after the 2025-26 school year," he wrote. "Middle school growth, however, has significantly outpaced the projection."

In regard to the construction of the elementary schools, Richardson said the district has applied for and been approved for state funding to help pay for a new Bayou Meto Elementary.

The district has also applied for and received approval of state funding that could go toward the expansion of Murrell Taylor, but that is not enough to support the court-required replacement of that school. The district has renewed its request to the state for funding to go toward replacing the school. It is also pursuing litigation in the desegregation lawsuit to acquire the state funding.

The district anticipates beginning construction on a new Bayou Meto Elementary School in the fall of 2022, Richardson said. If state funding is acquired for Murrell Taylor, the district anticipates beginning construction in the spring of 2023.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski district inherited desegregation obligations in regard to facilities, student achievement, student discipline and self monitoring when it separated from the Pulaski County Special district and began to operate independently with its own employees and elected board in July 2016.

Marshall in May concluded that the Jacksonville district had met its desegregation obligations and is released from federal court monitoring of those efforts, except the judge continues to monitor the district's compliance with its plan to build all new schools over the course of several years.

The district has completed Bobby G. Lester Elementary, Jacksonville Middle and Jacksonville High. The new Jacksonville Elementary -- replacing Pinewood and Warren Dupree elementaries -- will open to pupils in January. The leaves Taylor and Bayou Meto to be replaced.

