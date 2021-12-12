NLR call to Dads on Duty answered

The October shooting at Paul's Donuts that sent North Little Rock High School into lockdown reinforced something school officials had already been noticing for weeks.

During the covid-19 pandemic, behavior has gotten worse for students across the North Little Rock School District -- more fights, more students talking back to teachers and social media challenges egging students into acting out.

The shooting, where a North Little Rock student was wounded and another arrested, showed school administrators the need to act.

"We didn't jump this [because] of the shooting, but the shooting did enhance things we wanted to make sure our students were getting," said Crystal Barker, parent and family coordinator with the North Little Rock School District.

Barker began working on a mentorship program, called Charging Up, to recruit adults in the community to show up on campus, at bus stops and events to chaperone and become models for students.

Around the same time, about 215 miles south in Shreveport, a group of fathers decided they needed to intervene in their children's schools after days of students fighting at Southwood High School. The group of fathers started Dads on Duty, and it quickly went viral on social media in October as many connected with their "it takes a village" ethos.

On Sunday, a group of fathers from Dads on Duty will be in North Little Rock to recruit local fathers to set up a branch of the group. They plan to meet at Eighth Street Baptist Church Sunday in North Little Rock.

"I know men, the presence of a male, just like they say anywhere, kind of changes the trajectory of things in a positive way," Barker said.

It's what prompted Barker to make a call to Southwood High School in hopes the group would visit North Little Rock, which has also been plagued by students fighting.

Weeks before the shooting at Paul's Donuts, the North Little Rock School Board discussed an increase in the number of disciplinary incidents at school.

Karla Whisnant, principal of the North Little Rock Center of Excellence, said there had been 11 fighting incidents at the school, "hands-down the most I've ever had to deal with," she said.

"That's a number I would expect to see -- maybe -- in May, but never in September," Whisnant told the School Board during an October meeting.

Quintin Cain, principal of North Little Rock Middle School's seventh- and eighth-grade campus, told the school board there has been a "huge increase" during this school year.

"Of course last year, dealing with covid, it was a honeymoon year because we only had, at one time, five to six hundred kids in the building," Cain said. "Now, we're looking back at having 1,110 to 1,150 kids at the building at one time."

While there was a decrease in minor infractions at North Little Rock's sixth grade campus, major infractions -- such as fighting, vandalism and use of profanity -- have increased from the 2019-20 school year, according to the district.

Officials in the school district attribute isolation during the covid-19 pandemic for causing an assortment of mental health and social problems that have made students more restless. Others said social media, namely TikTok, is to blame for egging students into acting out during school to gain notoriety.

School officials report an increase in fights, vandalism and suspensions this school year, prompting the need for the district to jump-start a mentorship program.

Growing up in a single-parent home, Barker said she knows what many students who do not have a male role model are going through. Being raised by her mother, it was Barker's godfather who stepped in and became the male

"I've been there, I've been that kid that was wondering that on father-daughter night who was going to be able to go with me," Barker said.

After passing a background check, mentors then attend an orientation before they volunteer for the school district. So far, the school district has processed roughly 300 background checks for volunteers. Around 200 of those applications are for mentorship programs in the school district, Barker said.

"I feel that my responsibly is a member of the community and a member of a village, and I want to be a part of a village that helped raise a child," Barker said.